The Premier Soccer League players are rated as one of the best in Africa, with some playing football at an incredible level.

Clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have signed players from European clubs and also sold to them.

Briefly News distinguishes some PSL players who, due to their performance, deserve a summer move to European clubs.

Patrick Maswanganyi and four other Premier Soccer League stars are tipped to move to Europe this summer. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

PSL stars who deserve move to Europe

1. Patrick Maswanganyi

The Orlando Pirates star was named the DStv Premiership Players' Player of the Season and the Midfielder of the Year after his excellent performance last season.

He led the Soweto giants to second-place finish in the league table and to victories in the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

The South African is being monitored by clubs in Europe, and he's no stranger to European football, having previously played in Portugal for UD Oliveirense and Academica U23.

2. Gaston Sirino

Sirino was one of the players Mamelodi Sundowns released this summer and has been linked with several clubs in the South African league.

The Uruguayan playmaker has what it takes to play in Europe and could have earned a move to the Middle East when Pitso Mosimane showed interest in signing him for Al Wahda.

The 33-year-old still has years left to showcase his footballing talents and could be a great asset for some European clubs.

3. Relebohile Mofokeng

Mofokeng's performance for Orlando Pirates last season earned him his first call-up into the South African national team. He has been rated as the best youngster in the DStv Premiership.

The 19-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Europe and the Major League Soccer, but the Bucs have yet to receive a concrete offer for their academy product.

4. Stanley Nwabali

The Nigerian international has been in the transfer market since his stellar performance for the Super Eagles at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Chippa United goalkeeper has been linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, with Al-Ittihad once showing interest.

English outfit Queens Park Rangers were also eyeing a summer move for the Nigerian goalkeeper but have yet to submit an official bid to the Chilli Boys.

5. Jayden Adams

The South African midfielder was an essential figure in Stellenbosch's stellar performance in the PSL last season, and his display caught the eye of other clubs.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates want the Bafana Bafana star but the former are reportedly the favourites to sign the player.

The midfielder's goal is to play in Europe, and he has always dreamed of playing for his favourite team, Liverpool, in the English Premier League.

