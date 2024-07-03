Kaizer Chiefs will fly to Turkey on Thursday, 4 July 2024, for pre-season matches in the European nation

The Soweto club will travel to Europe for a pre-season tour for the first time in 21 years while they await the arrival of new Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi

Fans questioned why the club are travelling to Europe instead of investing their wealth into building a squad that can improve their performances on the field

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Europe for pre-season. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs will fine-tune their preparations for next season by travelling to Turkey on Thursday, 4 July 2024, for pre-season matches.

Chiefs will be heading for a pre-season in Europe for the first time in 21 years, while Amakhosi expect to meet new coach Nasreddine Nabi during their tour.

Kaizer Chiefs will travel to Turkey

Chiefs announced their pre-season tour via their Twitter profile:

The Soweto club confirmed their departure date out of Mzansi via Twitter, while the club will travel with a squad missing several players whose contracts expired at the end of June 2024.

Incoming Tunisian coach Nabi waved goodbye to Moroccan side FAR Rabat on Monday, 1 July, and could join the team when they land in Europe.

Fans say Chiefs are wasting their money

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say the Soweto club are throwing money down the drain by travelling to Europe as they could have spent the money on new players.

Victor Mnisi wishes the best for Chiefs:

"It's about time we raise again."

Mthoko Mchunu has a wish:

"Msimango must be the new captain for Chiefs."

Koos Cider Kwena says Chiefs must focus on results:

"Brand awareness more than winning trophies."

Percy Malapane is not a fan of pre-season:

"Macufe Cup is better than those friendly games."

Mandla Uncleb Thozamile said Chiefs are saving money:

"It's for cost reasons. Chiefs are broke. Turkey's currency is the same as the rand."

Lobi Titanium Words said Chiefs are copying Sundowns:

"They should give credit to Sundowns. For forcing them to up their game."

Malete Simon Motaung says Chiefs are wasting money:

"Mara, this budget could be better used to buy a proper striker."

Ndumiso Khumbuza says Chiefs were forced to go overseas:

"They were under severe pressure to do it as Pirates and Sundowns have made it a habit of going overseas."

Kingsley Yoli Mathekga wants Chiefs to spend their money wisely:

"This team needs quality players, not travelling the world with a bunch of losers."

Dk Zulen Klaas oreduicts the worse:

"Still, they will finish trophyless next season."

Cavin Johnson leaves Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, the Kaizer Chiefs have decided to part ways with Cavin Johnson, their head of youth development, ahead of next season.

Johnson, who served as interim head coach before he was expected to mentor the youth, has left the club after a new technical team arrived at Amakhosi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News