PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in a pre-season match on Friday, 26 July 2024, in Austria

Masandawana will be using the match to prepare for their PSL title defence, while the club will be without coach Rhulani Mokwena, who left the club recently

Fans took to social media to say they are looking forward to the match as they believe it will help the rest of the world recognise the club globally

Al Hilal stars could face Mamelodi Sundowns in a pre-season friendly. Image: Francois Nel and AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns could face the likes of Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović and Rúben Neves when they face Al Hilal in a pre-season friendly on Friday, 26 July 2024, in Austria.

The PSL champions will be heading into the match with first-team coach Manqoba Mngqithi at the helm after they dismissed four-time league winner Rhulani Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Al Hilal

Sundowns match against Al Hilal was confirmed in the tweet below:

Al Hilal impressed in the Saudi Pro League last season, winning the league title with 96 points, which will be a stern test for the record-breaking Mzansi champions, announced on social media.

Sundowns, though, will be without Mokwena and Junior Mendieta, who is set to join Greek Super League side Volos NFC.

Masandawana fans are excited for the Al Hilal match

Local football fans took to social media saying they are excited to test their skills against the best, while others say the club will miss having Mokwena on the sidelines.

Ke Bode Matshane says Al Hilal will be missing a star:

"Neymar won't be available because he is playing Copa American."

Teekay Masondo cannot wait for the match:

"Great way to prepare for next season by playing against stronger teams."

Maxwell Modipa applauded Downs:

"Sundowns is the biggest team in Africa."

Mzukisi Nqabashe Ngcenge asked a question:

"And who will be coaching Masandawana?"

Mo Sah Mshishi is excited:

"Can't wait."

Masters Yc admires the Downs:

"Biggest team in Africa."

Mafred Downs Live Nevari loves the news:

"That's great news."

Joseph LP says the Sundowns brand is growing:

"This is a big one for us. Our name is getting bigger and bigger."

Thokozani Simelane wished Downs well:

"All the best."

Malatji Michael made a prediction:

"Al Hilal 8 Sundowns 0."

