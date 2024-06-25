Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo is a target for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns after scoring ten goals last season

The 25-year-old has been on the wishlist for clubs such as Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates after impressing for City

Fans took to social media to say Sundowns should stay away from the striker, while others have backed him to secure a big-money move to Masandawana

Khanyisa Mayo could be heading to Mamelodi Sundowns after the PSL champions registered an interest in the 25-year-old.

The Bafana Bafana striker is among the list of strikers who have been linked with Sundowns after they also showed an interest in French-based goal scorer Lebo Mothiba.

Khanyisa Mayo will not be cheap

Mayo could join Sundowns, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, Sundowns are impressed with Mayo but could pay a hefty price for the player after City boss John Comitis said the player would not leave the club.

The source said:

"Sundowns are interested in the player, but the price could be an issue because City will not let him go for cheap. Sundowns are interested in adding quality to their side, and there have been a few players who have caught their eye."

Fans back Mayo to join Sundowns

Local football fans took to social media to say Mayo should join the PSL champions, while others have questioned his ability.

Stan Mda is not a fan of Mayo:

"My Kaizer Chiefs must not sign this player; he will flop. Let Sundowns sign him in peace."

Tumelo Lekalakala does not rate Mayo:

"We don't need this guy at Mamelodi Sundowns; he's not better than Peter."

Zuko Mpulampula is a fan:

"He's a quality player with composure in front of goal."

Phuti Jafta placed a price on Mayo:

"The price tag for him is R50 million."

Justice Lekubu says Downs will buy Mayo:

"We all know that he is going to Sundowns."

