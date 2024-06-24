Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch has once again incurred the wrath of fans after his attempt to become a TikToker was met with criticism

The former Orlando Pirates winger was criticised last season after a video emerged of him partying with two women in a pub

Local football fans took to social media to blast the 30-year-old Masandawana player by calling his post 'childish'

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch was called childish by fans. Image: thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Local football fans felt disappointed by Mamelodi Sundowns star Tehmbinkosi Lorch after he shared a post on TikTok that was labelled as 'childish'.

The 30-year-old Sundowns player was already under scrutiny from fans after a video emerged of him partying with two women in a pub.

Lorch's behaviour is questioned

Watch Lorch's attempt at being a TikToker in the video below:

After the video of him partying, Lorch was left out of the squad to face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

The former PSL Player of the Season failed to impress fans after his move to Masandawana from Pirates in January 2024, only scoring twice in 10 appearances.

Fans blast Lorch

Local football fans took to social media to question Lorch's professionalism, and many also questioned his wardrobe selection in the video.

Sifiso Mabaso says Sundowns will punish Lorch:

"Sundowns will bench you until you become a TikToker."

NGWATO is disappointed:

"He is dressed like an adolescent boy; I never thought he was like this."

Leano said the video happened a while ago:

"This is an oooold video."

SamkeloMbele1 defended Lorch:

“He's a human.”

Mfundo_Kanan said Lorch is playing with fire:

"Sundowns doesn't have time for celebrity behaviour."

Rorisang Matea said Lorch has always been socially active:

"Don't lie, he was still a TikToker during his time with us [Pirates]."

De Bruyn blasted Lorch:

"This is childish. He doesn't deserve to play for Mamelodi Sundowns."

Kevin Nxumalo cannot his eyes:

"Childish for a professional player."

PRO said Pirates were right to sell Lorch:

"Pirates is actually in a better position since his departure."

K A M O G E L O says Lorch must grow up:

"This one will never grow up."

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena defends Thembinkosi Lorch

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena leapt to the defence of winger Thembinkosi Lorch after a video emerged of the player partying in a pub.

Mokwena said Lorch is 'only human', and the 30-year-old player apologised after the video was leaked on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News