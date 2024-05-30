Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said forward Thembinkosi Lorch will not face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024

The forward has been ruled out of the squad while he still waits for his fate after a viral video showed him partying with two women in a pub

Local football fans took to social media to say they believe the former Pirates player is being punished for his misbehaviour

Thembinkosi Lorch will be missing for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

Rhulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach, confirmed the player, who was seen partying in a pub, would not be available for the final.

Rhulani Mokwena ruled Thembinkosi Lorch out of the Nedbank Cup final

Mokwena confirmed that Lorch will not play in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mokwena said Lorch was unavailable while he defended the former Pirates star for his 'mistake'.

Mokwena said:

“No, he is not available. I say this to you guys all the time when it comes to players, you will get no negative word from me.”

Fans say Lorch is being punished

Bucs supporters took to social media to say Lorch’s exclusion from the final is a punishment handed down by Sundowns.

Dikonkentso Mayoyo Moloto praised Mokwena:

“Thanks for protecting him. Especially playing against his old team. He is not fit psychologically.”

Vechter M Jnr said Mokwena should have known about Lorch:

“He should have learnt long ago that he will never change.”

Sibusiso Mathebula said Mokwena made an easy choice:

“Rhulani has no choice. If he lets Lorch play on the weekend, other players will expect the same treatment.”

Mabotsa Shashape said Lorch is being punished:

“He Is being punished for his recent behaviour.”

Sizwe Skweyiya disagrees with Mokwena:

“This is too harsh. Players are human beings. People make mistakes.”

The Nedbank Cup title will bring an R7 million cash prize

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will be playing for the Nedbank Cup title and R7 million in the final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

PSL champions Sundowns will face the current cup holders Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium in the final.

