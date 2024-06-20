Nigeria football bosses denied any rift between star striker Victor Osimhen and coach Finidi George

The star forward missed Nigeria's 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024, through injury

Fans took to social media to say Osimhen is an important player for Nigeria, and they are glad the issue has been resolved

Victor Osimhen still has a future with the Super Eagles. Image: Visionhaus and Issouf Sanogo/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) said star striker Victor Osimhen has not been banned by the Super Eagles.

The NFF denied the rumours after the Napoli striker missed the World Cup qualifier against Bafana, which ended 1-1, on Friday, 7 June 2024, through injury.

The NFF wants to move on

The NFF responded to the rumours in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, NFF general secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi said the issue has been resolved, and they look forward to the future.

Sanusi said:

"Our focus presently is to resolve all matters around the Super Eagles and be able to look ahead with confidence the 2025 Afcon qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 World Cup qualification series."

Ban talks arose after Osimhen reacted to a criticising message from coach Finidi George, but the NFF said an imposter with a fake account made from the criticism.

Fans are happy

Football fans took to social media to express their delight that the issue had been resolved, and George, who made his debut as coach against Bafana, will be glad to welcome his star back.

Mbadugha Valentine is happy:

"Great news"

Thapelo Ben Mashinini says Osimhen is valued too highly:

"They won't ban him. They worship him."

Moses Okoh said Osimhen must be careful:

"Nobody is indispensable, bro."

Manthodi Ramokgatla wants the ban to be true:

"Let them ban him. They will never see the World Cup."

Sabelo Hlongwane is confused:

"You can't play if you're injured."

Chippa United want R35 million for Nigerian shot-stopper

As reported by Briefly News, PSL side Chippa United will demand R35 million from anybody looking to sign Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Nigerian expressed his desire to leave the PSL club, but Chippa is unwilling to let him go for cheap as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have shown an interest.

Source: Briefly News