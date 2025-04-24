Mamelodi Sundowns are struggling to retain one of their top Bafana Bafana players as a club in Europe is showing strong interest in signing him in the summer

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly finding it difficult to keep Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena due to constant interest from clubs in Europe.

The Brazilians have some of the best South African national team players in their ranks, and they constantly receive interest from clubs in Africa and Europe.

Jayden Adams, who joined the club from Stellenbosch FC in the January transfer window, was said to be a player Sevilla are interested in.

Mokoena is now on the list of players Masandawana could lose at the end of the season, as they recently received interest from a club in Europe for the Bafana Bafana star.

Mokoena draws interest from France

According to a report by Soccer Laduma, Mokoena is the latest player being linked with a move away from Sundowns. The South African international is one of the regular players in the Brazilians' line-up and also in the national team.

Sources claimed that a club in French Ligue 1 has made an enquiry about the former SuperSport United midfielder, and the Pretoria giants are struggling to fend off the interest.

"Keeping Tebza long-term is becoming a real challenge. There’s interest in him almost every week or month, and it's starting to overwhelm the club. Most recently, there’s been an enquiry from France—though I can’t reveal which club just yet," the source told the South African publication.

The Bafana Bafana star is reportedly valued at close to R50 million, and any club interested in him would have to cough up that money for Sundowns to be able to let him go.

Reports have it that the French side is willing to meet the R50 million valuation for the South African midfielder, and it’s possible the deal could take place in the summer.

Mokoena has spent three years with Sundowns, having joined them from city rivals SuperSport United in 2022. He signed a new long-term contract with the Brazilians last year July.

Mokoena's statistics as a professional

According to Transfermarkt, Mokoena has made 295 professional appearances and has also earned 34 caps for Bafana Bafana.

As a central midfielder, the 28-year-old has scored 29 goals and registered 30 assists in his professional club career; he scored six goals for the national team.

