Khune Slams Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeepers, Advices Former Club on What to Do: 'Not Amakhosi Standard'
Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has questioned the choices of goalkeepers at his former club while also offering a long-term solution.
The former South African international is not happy that his former team lacks a consistent goalkeeper who can perform reliably throughout the season.
Khune fumes at Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeping department
In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Khune — who recently made his ambitions claim about working with Bafana Bafana — slammed his former club for failing to have a goalkeeper who can provide consistency all season long.
"Once I step away, Chiefs need to find a goalkeeper who can consistently deliver — someone who can give them 30 games a season, compete in all competitions, and help win trophies," Khune told iDiskiTimes.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"They need a true season-long shot-stopper. Right now, they’ve already gone through all their goalkeepers in just 24 matches, and there’s no stability. Players are coming in, getting a handful of games, and conceding multiple goals — that’s not the Kaizer Chiefs standard I know.
The club needs someone dependable — physically strong, mentally sharp, emotionally stable — a leader at the back who can lift the team and set the tone. Sadly, I haven’t seen that level of presence this season."
Reflecting on his own journey, Khune added:
"I’ve had my turn, and I’ve cherished every moment. Every time I pulled on that jersey, I gave it everything. I knew what it meant to represent Chiefs and win the fans' hearts — that’s why I was the number one for so many years, playing 30 games a season and representing Bafana Bafana on the big stage.
I never complained about fatigue or workload — because I knew that every opportunity was a blessing. You never want to retire and look back with regret."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.