Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has questioned the choices of goalkeepers at his former club while also offering a long-term solution.

The former South African international is not happy that his former team lacks a consistent goalkeeper who can perform reliably throughout the season.

Khune fumes at Kaizer Chiefs' goalkeeping department

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Khune — who recently made his ambitions claim about working with Bafana Bafana — slammed his former club for failing to have a goalkeeper who can provide consistency all season long.

"Once I step away, Chiefs need to find a goalkeeper who can consistently deliver — someone who can give them 30 games a season, compete in all competitions, and help win trophies," Khune told iDiskiTimes.

"They need a true season-long shot-stopper. Right now, they’ve already gone through all their goalkeepers in just 24 matches, and there’s no stability. Players are coming in, getting a handful of games, and conceding multiple goals — that’s not the Kaizer Chiefs standard I know.

The club needs someone dependable — physically strong, mentally sharp, emotionally stable — a leader at the back who can lift the team and set the tone. Sadly, I haven’t seen that level of presence this season."

Reflecting on his own journey, Khune added:

"I’ve had my turn, and I’ve cherished every moment. Every time I pulled on that jersey, I gave it everything. I knew what it meant to represent Chiefs and win the fans' hearts — that’s why I was the number one for so many years, playing 30 games a season and representing Bafana Bafana on the big stage.

I never complained about fatigue or workload — because I knew that every opportunity was a blessing. You never want to retire and look back with regret."

Source: Briefly News