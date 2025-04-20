Orlando Pirates legend Williams Okpara has weighed in on rumours linking Stanley Nwabali away from Chippa United

The Chippa United captain has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs following his standout displays for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

The Sea Robbers former goalkeeper believes Nwabali should stay where he’s happy and appreciated, highlighting his success with the Chilli Boys

Orlando Pirates legendary goalkeeper Williams Okpara has offered some transfer advice to his fellow countryman Stanley Nwabali amid recent links with Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The Nigerian international has been on the Glamour Boys' radar since his outstanding performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early last year.

Despite all the transfer talks since last summer, the Super Eagles goalkeeper was handed a new contract by Chippa United and was named the new captain.

Okpara offers transfer advice to Nwabali amid constant links to Chiefs

In an interview with KickOff, Okpara claims he doesn't see any reason for Nwabali to leave Chippa United unless he's being offered a better deal elsewhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"As far as I know, Nwabali seems content at Chippa United," Okpara told KickOff.

"Unless another club offers him something significantly better, there’s no reason for him to move. He came here looking for an opportunity and found it at Chippa.

“I’m not sure what his contract details are, but if he’s being treated well and he’s happy, that’s what truly matters.

“He’s playing well enough at Chippa to earn recognition from the Nigerian national team — that speaks volumes. Any team that wants him will have to meet Chippa’s valuation. It’s that simple."

Okpara also commented on whether a move abroad is necessary for Nwabali's development.

"Some of our Super Eagles players are in Europe but barely get minutes. Meanwhile, Stanley is thriving and playing regularly in South Africa. That’s what counts," he added.

"I don’t measure a player’s worth by the club name. It’s all about performance. Whether it’s Chippa United or Real Madrid, if you’re delivering for your national team, that’s what matters most. Let’s stop getting hung up on the badge."

Kaizer Chiefs are still in the transfer for a new goalkeeper after their summer signing Fiarce Ntwari failed to impress at the start of the season thus losing his place to Bruce Bvuma.

Since Itumeleng Khune left the club, the Soweto giants have been finding it hard to replace him.

With the new contract Nwabali signed with Chippa United, Amakhosi will need to cough up a big amount of money if they want to prize the Nigerian goalkeeper away from the Chilli Boys in the summer.

Kaizer Chiefs held by stubborn Chippa

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs were held by Chippa United in their Betway Premiership clash over the weekend.

The Soweto giants needed a win to move up on the Betway Premiership table but a draw against the Chilli Boys could affect their chances of qualifying the MTN8 competition next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News