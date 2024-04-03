Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs hasve shown an interest in Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

Chippa have placed a big price tag on the Nigerian goalkeeper who impressed at the Afcon for runners-up Nigeria

Fans feel Kaizer Chiefs do not need to spend big as the side have enough quality in their goalkeeping ranks

Kaizer Chiefs have shown an interest in Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to replace Bruce Bvuma. Image: Chippa United FC / Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly ended their interest in Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as the price tag was too high for the Amakhosi.

The Soweto side said they were impressed by Nwabali's abilities but the R30 million ransom Chippa is demanding has proven to be an obstacle.

Kaizer Chiefs priced out of move

The rumour mill has suggested Nwabali is on Chief's radar, according to the tweet below:

A source told Soccer Laduma, Chiefs ended their interest in the Nigerian shotstopper and could rely on current Bafana goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

The source said:

"Stanley Nwabali is one of the players that the club has been monitoring. But there seems to be a problem as Chippa are looking to cash in on Nwabali. The club is looking for around R30 million for him and at that value, not many clubs will be able to afford him, especially in South Africa."

Chiefs have options

The source added Chiefs have options with their ranks to replace Nwabali, who broke female fans hearts with a video of him kissing his wife.

"The good thing for Chiefs is that Bruce Bvuma has been doing well of late, and there’s also Brandon Petersen waiting in the queue for his chance."

Fans think Nwabali should stay away from Chiefs

After Chiefs decided to end their pursuit of Nwabali, fans took to social media to support their decision as they believe the team has better options.

Agber Iorver Victor thinks Nwabali should head for Europe:

"I wish the club in Europe should sign him, not an African club."

James Segoati says Chiefs need to fix other departments:

"Chiefs need regular goalscorer and not another goalkeeper."

Phehello Sepampuru thinks Nwaabali is overrated:

"We all know he's not a good goalkeeper."

Sthulile Mntukabani Msuthu says Bvuma is the man for the job:

"Since the introduction of Bvuma and the absence of Dithlokwe or whoever he is. Chiefs has kept 5 clean sheets in 6 games. It appears now the problem is in offense."

Morekwana Noko thinks buying Nwabali will be a bad idea:

"That will be a biggest mistake."

José Peseiro is interested in Kaizer Chiefs job

As reported by Briefly News, former Nigeria coach José Peseiro could be heading to Kaizer Chiefs after he stepped down as Super Eagles boss.

The coach is one of the leading names on a long list of managerial candidates which includes Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy.

