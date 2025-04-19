Jamie Webber was valued at R21.4 million, making him the most expensive player in the USL Championship

FC Tulsa signed Webber from Sekhukhune United, marking one of the league's most high-profile transfers

Despite limited game time at club level, Webber impressed on the international stage with Bafana Bafana as well

USA second-tier club FC Tulsa have officially announced the signing of South African midfielder Jamie Webber, with the former SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United star valued at €1 million (R21.4 million) — the highest in the USL Championship. Webber, who recently joined Tulsa following an exit from Sekhukhune United, arrives in the United States as one of the most high-profile acquisitions in the league’s history. His move marks his first experience abroad after spending the past two seasons in the DStv Premiership.

FC Tulsa signed Jamie Webber for €1m (R21.4m), making him USL’s top-valued player. Image: SABC Sport

Source: Facebook

From Sekhukhune struggles to US breakthrough

The 26-year-old endured a difficult final spell with Babina Noko. Despite making 36 appearances, scoring five goals and registering five assists over two seasons, he did not feature in any match this campaign under coach Lehlohonolo Seema. A lack of game time prompted interest from local clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City, but Webber instead opted for a move abroad. Now, he begins a new chapter with FC Tulsa, where he is expected to bring experience, composure, and creativity to the midfield.

Club hails 'landmark' signing

FC Tulsa general manager and sporting director Caleb Sewell expressed excitement about Webber’s arrival, describing the deal as a turning point for the club.

“This is a landmark moment for FC Tulsa — not just for the club but for what it represents in the American football landscape,” said Sewell.

“Jamie is a player of international quality. His leadership and pedigree will elevate the standards within our squad.”

Impressive career and international promise

Webber boasts over 150 top-flight appearances in South Africa, including 119 for SuperSport United, where he lifted the MTN8 title. He has also featured in the CAF Confederation Cup, gaining valuable continental experience. Despite limited club action recently, he reminded South African fans of his quality when he scored for Bafana Bafana during a CHAN qualifier against Egypt. His form on the international stage, even in the absence of domestic minutes, further underlines his potential impact in the USL. FC Tulsa’s statement reads:

“Webber joins the USL Championship as its most valuable player, a reflection of his quality and our ambitions.”

Burnley coach provides update on Lyle Foster’s injury

Briefly News previously reported that Burnley manager Scott Parker delivered a hopeful update on Lyle Foster’s shoulder injury, confirming the South African striker is healing well and could return before the end of the season.

With Burnley level on points at the top of the Championship table, Foster’s comeback could be crucial in their push for Premier League promotion. Parker noted that Foster is mentally ready to return, but the club is taking a careful, gradual approach to his recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News