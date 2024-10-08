Midfielder Jamie Webber has reportedly been offered a new two-year contract at Sekhukhune United

The 26-year-old joined the club in 2023 from SuperSport United and has since been linked with PSL rivals after impressive displays

Local football fans admired Webber on social media, while others even requested their favourite clubs to sign the player

PSL side Sekhukhune United are keen to reward midfielder Jamie Webber with a new contract following impressive displays for Babina Noko.

Since joining Sekhukhune from SuperSport United in 2023, the midfielder has established himself in the side and could be handed a two-year extension on his existing deal.

Sekhukhune United wants to keep Jamie Webber. Image: jamie_webber8.

Source: Instagram

The PSL club hopes to secure the deal quickly as Webber's current deal expires at the end of next season, and the club has recently added Lesedi Kapinga to their ranks.

Jamie Webber has impressed Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune wants to extend Webber's contract, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the Joburg club feel Webber is an important member of returning coach Lehlohonolo Seema's squad.

The source said:

"The technical team is happy with his contribution, and they don't want to lose him, hence the new two-year contract at the club."

Fans admire Webber

Local football fans admired Webber on social media, with some even tipping the midfielder to secure a move away from Sekhukhune.

Edwin Ngwaketsi is a fan:

"Jamie Webber, what a player."

Donas Madona admires the player:

"Good player, this one; he can be turned into a beast."

Ozzy Mutumbukatsikoni Matshona wants the player at Pirates:

"I can trade Timm for him; he's a gem."

Zaba Ndhlovu backs the player:

"Good player indeed."

PA Tli SO wants Chiefs to make a move:

"May Chiefs sign him or make a swap deal with Maart."

