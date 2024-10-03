Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player Lesedi Kapinga has joined Sekhukhune United

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder signed as a free agent after recently leaving Orlando Pirates

Local football fans backed the move on social media, hoping the player would grab the chance to shine at Babina Noko

Attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has signed for Sekhukhune United as a free agent after leaving Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

The 29-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates star signed for Sekhukhune and has already joined coach Lehlohonolo Seema's squad.

Attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has joined a new PSL club. Image: lesedi_kapinga_21_fan_page.

Source: Instagram

Following his release from Pirates, the midfielder was linked with a few PSL clubs before he decided to join the Limpopo-based side.

Lesedi Kapinga is unveiled at Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune announced Kapinga's arrival on their Twitter (X) profile:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the club's Twitter (X) profile, they are pleased to welcome Kapinga to the club after beating Polokwane City, who previously showed an interest.

The tweet read:

"Sekhukhune United are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Lesedi Kapinga. Welcome to the Babina Noko family!”

Fans hope for the best

Local football fans admired Kapinga on social media, saying they hoped the player would prove his worth at Sekhukhune.

Nilma CPT admires Sekhukhune:

"Sekhukhune will finish in the top six; they started well this season."

Mhlengi Josta Madlala hopes for the best:

"He is too rusty, but he can resurrect his career at Sekhukhune United with hard work."

Locrecia Mologadi applauded the signing:

"Great signing, Sekhukhune United. Lesedi Kapinga is a good player.”

Msebenzi Mabe wants to see Kapinga perform:

"It is high time Lesedi Kapinga steps up; one can't have such immense talent but struggle to bring it to fruition."

Buti Lebo wished Kapinga well:

"Let him cook. All the best to the guy."

Lehlohonolo Seema lays down the law for a new signing

As Briefly News reported, Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema said Sipho Mbule must adapt to their playing style.

The coach said the Mamelodi Sundowns loanee will have to adjust to life in his new surroundings before becoming a regular in the starting line-up.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News