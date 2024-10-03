Teboho Mokoena could be used in a more advanced role at Mamelodi Sundowns, said coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Mokoena has been a mainstay in the Sundowns squad in recent seasons but has found himself on the bench this season

Local football fans backed the position change on social media, while others feel the Bafana Bafana star should consider leaving the PSL champions

Star Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena still has a role to play at the club as coach Manqoba Mngqithi considers a position change.

The Masandawana coach said the midfielder might be utilised in a more advanced position after falling behind Rivaldo Coetzee for the holding midfielder role.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has a plan for Teboho Mokoena. Image: Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mngqithi said he greatly admired the Bafana Bafana star, who recently signed a new contract at the club, and he stated that he was happy to be part of the Masandawana project.

Manqoba Mngqithi has a plan for Teboho Mokoena

Mngqithi speaks about Mokoena in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mngqithi said Mokoena has all the qualities to play a more advanced role, while the star recently impressed local fans with a tender moment with his son.

Mngqithi said:

"Tebza is a very good player, but he might even help us an eight. Because of his dynamism, ability to score, and aggression, he might be even more important for us going forward."

Fans back Mokoena's position change

Local football fans said on social media that Mokoena should consider leaving Sundowns, while others backed him to shine in his new role.

Abel Bigjohn says Mokoena should leave Sundowns:

"Just release the the boy. Even if he plays for Magesi, his quality will always be high."

Thabelo Mugwena is not a fan of Mngqithi:

"The whole country is watching you, Manqoba. You are heartless and jealous."

Hlabaku Sebothoma backs the change:

"Tebza played as an eight at SuperSport United and did exceptionally well."

Caz Vukeya is a Downs fan:

"As long as we win games, I don't care who's playing or not. The team comes first, not the individuals. We might be seeing Riva in Bafana soon. He's an exceptional player."

Siyabonga Dokotela Buthelezi admires Mokeona:

"This guy is talented; he can fit in anywhere the coach feels can benefit the team."

Manqoba Mngqithi is impressed by a PSL rival

