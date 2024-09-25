Bafana Bafana Star Teboho Mokoena Takes His Son For a Ride in Flashy Mercedes Benz
- Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena impressed local fans after sharing a heartwarming post showing him driving his son around in a new R2.8 million Mercedes V-Class
- The midfielder shared the post on social media, showing that his talents as a top player extend to his skills as a father
- Local football fans showed admiration for the player on social media, while they were also impressed with his new wheels
Midfielder Teboho Mokoena proved he is a leader both on and off the field after sharing a heartwarming post of him driving his son around in a brand-new Mercedes V-Class.
The Masandawana star shared the clip on his Instagram account, drawing admiration from local fans.
In the clip, SAFJA award nominee Mokoena and his son share tender moments, while the mini-Mokoena shows off his taste in cars after being playing in a white Mercedes toy car.
Teboho Mokoena impresses fans
Mokoena shared the post on his Instagram account:
In the Instagram post, Mokoena gave a short indication of how he spends his downtime while also showing off his new R2.8 million wheels.
Mokoena posted:
“Life lately…”
Fans show love for Mokoena
Local football fans admired Mokoena on social media, calling the 28-year-old a good father and showing love for his new car that is used to port his family around.
Bafana legend Benni McCarthy gave Mokoena some advice:
"Enjoy these life moments my man, they worth everything."
Khayangwekazi is a fan:
“Aii, the level is high.”
Abmmbyz wished Mokoena well:
“Congrats, you have earned it. Continue to work hard.”
Tankisotankkhumalo respects Mokoena:
“Daddy duties.”
Emarantia_n loves Mokoena’s ride:
“This car? Absolute fire. I don’t think I’ve seen it anywhere.”
Teboho Mokoena spends time with a local politician
As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena shared a picture of himself and EFF leader Julius Malema sitting on a couch together.
The Bafana Bafana star has previously shown his support for the politician, and after his last post, he has shown to have a close bond with the EFF’s head honcho.
