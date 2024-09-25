Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena impressed local fans after sharing a heartwarming post showing him driving his son around in a new R2.8 million Mercedes V-Class

The midfielder shared the post on social media, showing that his talents as a top player extend to his skills as a father

Local football fans showed admiration for the player on social media, while they were also impressed with his new wheels

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena proved he is a leader both on and off the field after sharing a heartwarming post of him driving his son around in a brand-new Mercedes V-Class.

The Masandawana star shared the clip on his Instagram account, drawing admiration from local fans.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena showed he is a family man off the field. Image: mokoena_28.

Source: Twitter

In the clip, SAFJA award nominee Mokoena and his son share tender moments, while the mini-Mokoena shows off his taste in cars after being playing in a white Mercedes toy car.

Teboho Mokoena impresses fans

Mokoena shared the post on his Instagram account:

In the Instagram post, Mokoena gave a short indication of how he spends his downtime while also showing off his new R2.8 million wheels.

Mokoena posted:

“Life lately…”

Fans show love for Mokoena

Local football fans admired Mokoena on social media, calling the 28-year-old a good father and showing love for his new car that is used to port his family around.

Bafana legend Benni McCarthy gave Mokoena some advice:

"Enjoy these life moments my man, they worth everything."

Khayangwekazi is a fan:

“Aii, the level is high.”

Abmmbyz wished Mokoena well:

“Congrats, you have earned it. Continue to work hard.”

Tankisotankkhumalo respects Mokoena:

“Daddy duties.”

Emarantia_n loves Mokoena’s ride:

“This car? Absolute fire. I don’t think I’ve seen it anywhere.”

Teboho Mokoena spends time with a local politician

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena shared a picture of himself and EFF leader Julius Malema sitting on a couch together.

The Bafana Bafana star has previously shown his support for the politician, and after his last post, he has shown to have a close bond with the EFF’s head honcho.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News