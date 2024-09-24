The South African actor Wiseman Mncube recently made headlines once again on social media

The former The Wife actor showed off his football skills on his Instagram page while unboxing a gift

The star also revealed what he had gotten from the biggest soccer club in Mzansi Kaizer Chief FC

Wiseman Mncube Showed off his football skills. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African actor Wiseman Mncube recently made headlines again on social media.

Wiseman Mncube shows off his football skills

Former The Wife actor Wiseman Mncube became the talk of the town after he posted a touching picture of his two sons.

The star, who celebrated his 34th birthday in May 2024, has recently shown off his football skills to his fans. He recently received an amazing gift from one of Mzansi's oldest and biggest soccer clubs, Kaizer Chiefs FC.

Mncube shared a video of himself unboxing the gift he received from Amakhosi, and he also flaunted his football skills and how he can do the tricks with the soccer ball.

He captioned the clip on her Instagram page:

"Emakhosini obukhosi ngoba vele singamakhosi Eyy lalela sibaaaaaaabi!!! @kcfcofficial."

See the post below:

Fans react to Wiseman Mncube's video

Shortly after the star flaunted his football skills, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

ruralzulugirl_stylist wrote:

"People still support Chiefs?"

givluv_makwa said:

"From adidas of pirates to kaizer chiefs pumas...khosi 4life."

hogan_rsa commented:

"Chiefs all the way bhut modals."

joebofana80 responded:

"Love and peace all the way."

Gogo Maweni celebrates 7 years of being a sangoma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni is over the moon as she celebrates seven years as a sangoma.

Taking to Twitter, Maweni dropped two throwback pictures. In the snaps, she wore her sangoma attire while holding a broom. When the pics hit the timeline, peeps said the Izangoma Zodumo star's slender body was the most noticeable thing in the picture.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News