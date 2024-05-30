Multi-award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube marked his 34th birthday on 29 May 2024

The former The Wife actor posted pictures and a video of the gifts his family gave him on his special day

The star expressed gratitude for having been blessed with yet another year, and his supporters flooded his comments with sweet birthday wishes

Talented actor Wiseman Mncube marked yet another trip around the sun. The former Uzalo actor penned a heartfelt message to himself on his special day.

Wiseman Mncube turns 34

The multi-award-winning actor commemorated his 34th birthday on 29 May 2024. The star, known for his role as Mqhele on the Showmax series The Wife, shared pictures and a video to show off the gifts his family blessed him with.

Wiseman Mncube expressed gratitude after he was blessed with another year. He also acknowledged the love his family and friends showed him. He posted a video of the cake his wife gifted him.

"God is good all the time and my ancestors. I was blessed with yet another year. I am grateful for the gift of life. And thank you to my family for such a beautiful surprise. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

Fans and colleagues wish Wiseman a happy birthday

Wiseman Mncube received love from his supporters and his colleagues. They flocked the comments with lovely birthday wishes.

zikhonasodlaka said:

"Twinny, have a wonderful day and blessings in this new year of your life."

sthakgoroge praised:

Mzilankatha! Mlosthwa! Khambule! Happy birthday Gazi."

bonkokhoza wished:

"Msuthu, Happy Birthday my brother."

nkanyisomchunu_ said:

"Happy birthday my friend. I have so much love for you."

msindisi_nxumalo gushed:

"Happy birthday to you, my brother, I pray God keeps you forever. I hope he protects you and shines the light on your path. I pray all your dreams come true. akuvikele. One day, I pray to share a stage with you. I want you to always remember that you're a GOAT. Makhekhe."

