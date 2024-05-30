Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, showed off their marked thumbs

The celebrity couple joined millions of South Africans who cast their votes on election day

The pair expressed their hope that people went out to cast their votes during the general elections

The Mthombenis continued to set an example for people after proudly showing off their marked thumbs. The celebrity couple participated in the general elections on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni celebrated being active citizens and voted during the general elections. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Musa and wife Liesl celebrate after voting

After casting their votes, Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, took pictures of their inked thumbs.

The Mthombenis joined millions of South Africans who cast their votes on election day last night.

The couple encouraged Mzansi citizens to fulfil their duty by voting in the general elections.

"National election day in South Africa and doing what needs to be done! Personally, I hate a long line, so we waited for all the people with FOMO (and a strong desire to party on a Wednesday) to do their thing, and we were in and out and back home in 12 minutes (I timed it all).

"Jokes aside, I hope you were an active citizen today and exercised your duty to play a part in our democracy. Win or lose, we’re all in this together! All love from the Mthombeni crew."

Mzansi reacts to Musa and Liesl's post

Netizens made jokes online after the Musa and Liesl shared their hilarious post. Some fans noted how good they looked on their IDs.

xolile.zulu joked:

"We can see people who have connections at Home Affairs."

disebomatlaletsa laughed:

"The way I was looking for you on a ballot, yerrrrrr."

missjujubass said:

"Lmaaao you didn’t joke when you said thumbs were not enough."

sathekge.lebogang gushed:

"Liesel is beautiful, shame."

nonimd01 added:

"You guys are the coolest."

