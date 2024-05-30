Radio personality, Khutso Theledi, celebrated her first elections with a different surname

The Metro FM host officially tied the knot with her hubby in late 2023 and walked down the elections queue to cast their votes

Supporters showed love to the couple, while some ladies hoped the same for themselves in the next elections

Radio host, Khutso Theledi, celebrated her first elections as a married woman. Images: khutsotheledi

Khutso Theledi is officially off the market and celebrated her first elections with a different surname. The radio personality and her Italian bae shared a photo at a voting station after casting their votes in the anticipated elections.

Khutso Theledi celebrates election day

On election day, South Africans gathered at various voting stations nationwide to vote for the party of their choice.

Despite some issues, including the unexpected crash of IEC systems, which prolonged voters' wait in long queues, Mzansi showed up in numbers.

Metro FM host Khutso Theledi, was among the voters who showed up to exercise her rights and walked away with the famous blue mark on her thumb.

Not only was the radio host stoked about casting a vote, but this was also her first election as a married woman after getting hitched in late 2023.

Khutso took to her Instagram page to share a selfie with her hubby while waiting in the queue at a voting station:

"Let's go vote! My first election with a different surname."

Mzansi shows love to Khutso Theledi

Followers cheered Khutso on, while some ladies hoped that the next elections would be the same for them as well:

thapy360_ could relate:

"It was my first time voting with a different surname, too!"

nokwazi_mahlaba pointed out:

"You love birds are starting to look alike."

blacqtokyo showed love to the couple:

"Mama le papa."

glacier_heart said:

"Last election with my parents’ surname."

ndinguSonke posted:

"The next time I vote, it’ll be with my husband."

Bonko Khoza emphasises the importance of voting

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Bonko Khoza's statement about why South Africans must vote.

The actor discussed why young people needed to stand up and fight for change, saying the future was in their hands.

