Bonko Khoza spoke about the importance of voting and why the youth needed to participate

The famous actor shared a powerful message to encourage young people to vote in the coming elections

Bonko is one of many public figures who have urged South Africans to participate in the elections

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Bonko Khoza discussed why it was vital for South Africans to vote in the elections. Images: bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza recently discussed the importance of voting. The Heart of the Hunter star spoke about the youth needing to be the change they wanted to see, saying it was their duty to make their voices heard.

Bonko Khoza urges youth to vote

Ahead of the anticipated elections, The Wife's Bonko Khoza had a powerful message for South Africa's youth.

With the youth making up most of the country's population, not to mention a staggering unemployment rate, Bonko stressed the importance of voting to potentially better their situation.

According to ZiMoja, the actor said the time for action was now and that he would also be voting to influence a positive change for the country:

"It's vital for the youth of South Africa to vote and make their voices heard. The future of our country lies in their hands, and we have to take responsibility for our position in society.

"We are always crying for change and to be heard; each election is an opportunity to stamp our opinion where it matters. If we want to see any progress or change in our country, it starts with voting."

LootLove seemingly endorses ANC

Another public figure who used their position was LootLove, who urged the youth to do the right thing and participate in the elections.

However, her message fell on deaf ears when netizens, and the ANC, alleged that the radio personality endorsed the controversial party.

The Cyril Ramaphosa-led party shared a video of Loot encouraging people to cast their votes at one of the ANC's recent events, and Mzansi didn't like it one bit:

Manqoba Skenjana declares support for MK Party

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Manqoba "Khulu" Skenjana's statement about his support for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

The former Isono actor spoke about his political involvement and how his values aligned with the MK Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News