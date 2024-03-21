Manqoba "Khulu" Skenjana has declared his support of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections

The former Isono actor shared several photos and videos encouraging supporters to stand for what is right

Mzansi showed love and admiration to Khulu for being vocal about his political affiliations

Actor, Manqoba "Khulu" Skenjana hinted that the uMkhonto weSizwe Party has his full support. Images: khulu_minati

Source: Instagram

Seasoned actor, Manqoba "Khulu" Skenjana, has declared his political stance and the party that has his full support. The Isono star has spoken highly about the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and all that they can do to bring a positive change to the country.

Khulu Skenjana unveils political party of choice

As election time slowly approaches, it appears that not many South Africans know which political party they will vote for.

After countless cries for service delivery, not to mention nudges from stars like Bonang Matheba to register to vote, not everyone is clear on which political party deserves their checkmark despite the consensus of voting the ruling party out.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

However, it seems the Hangman actor, Manqoba "Khulu" Skenjana is clear on where his loyalties lie after revealing his support for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party led by former ANC president, Jacob Zuma.

Not only that, but as an artist, Skenjana has been able to align his values and principles with the MK Party and is convinced that with the party's leadership, artists will get the support they've so much needed in their careers.

He joins fellow MK Party member, Zulu Boy, who recently announced his seat in the party's creative council.

Taking to his Instagram page, Skenjana invited followers to the party's address to the cultural and creative industry, The Artist Round Table:

"Aren't you tired of being exploited? Poverty? Hunger? Your gross annual income is peanuts compared to the large amounts of money your exploiters make. They're enjoying a soft life with your blood, sweat, and tears."

Mzansi weighs in on Khulu Skenjana's support for the MK Party

Netizens supported Khulu's stance with the MK Party, with some being eager to join:

sketch_productions18 was interested:

"Interested. If we are far away, how do we stay informed? Can it be streamed, sir? Or go live on your IG when you are there?"

marvin_sbusiso praised Khulu:

"You're brave, bro."

mojunklife chanted:

"Africa my beginning, Africa my ending."

angel_pooe said:

"I missed out."

nzekedonald encouraged:

"All the creatives in Gauteng must unite."

Which other celebs are vocal about their political affiliations?

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of several South African celebrities who are vocal about the political parties they support.

From Teboho Mokoena to Ntando Duma, the publication looked at who would have the stars' support in the upcoming 2024 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News