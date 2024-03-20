Actor Vusumuzi Thanda's political party, the African Movement Congress, has sparked an online discourse

South Africans on Twitter anticipate a very interesting election season as a poster of the actor campaigning for votes went viral

Netizens joked about the actor seeing his past by asking for donations online after venting about his financial troubles

The African Movement Congress, campaigned for by actor Vusumuzi Thanda has sparked a huge online discourse.

Vusumuzi Thanda’s political party the African Movement Congress, has sparked a debate. Image: @StarQuality

Source: Instagram

Poster of AMC goes viral

Netizen's jaws dropped when a poster of the Emzini Wezinsizwa actor campaigning for votes surfaced. Thanda is campaigning for the Eastern Cape citizens to vote for him to become premier.

Many anticipate a very interesting election season. One peep joked about the actor's slogan, which says 'because honesty is the best policy.'

"These elections will be very interesting, as far as I’m concerned."

Is Mzansi looking to vote for AMC?

As the South African elections near on 29 May, many political parties are campaigning for votes and are promising change. Vusi Thanda's agenda is no different.

However, seeing his past of asking for donations online after venting about his financial troubles, Mzansi could not pass on the opportunity to mock him.

@Ishshah_B:

"Hau our Capitec donations went a long long way most."

@MissBhoza

"AMC is the pots mos. Yoh Hai. Ziyabuya as far as am concerned. AFAAC Party."

@iamtmaloka:

"Bona! Lol, I’m definitely voting him."

@Doof_star_07:

"Interesting indeed. We are gonna have long ballot papers."

@Lephutshe:

"He even thinks it’s a joke."

@OOhnuh:

"As far as I'm concerned is a good actor, can't trust that."

SANRAL announces R2B for EC roads

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) recently announced that R2 billion will be invested in the Eastern Cape's roads.

The project will be focusing on the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality and will be rolled out in the next three years. South Africans were, however, unmoved by the announcement and pinned it down to campaigning on behalf of the African National Congress (NC.)

Source: Briefly News