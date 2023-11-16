Former Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Vusi Thanda has joined the African Movement Congress

He has hailed himself as a trustworthy leader as he pleaded with Eastern Cape citizens to vote for him to become premier

This move sparked controversy as South Africans were reminded of the time he begged for donations online

Vusi Thanda is campaigning to become the premier in the Eastern Cape region as he joined the African Movement Congress. Image: @StarQuality

The legendary actor of Emzini Wezinsizwa fame is now a politician. Vusi Thanda has joined the African Movement Congress, a new political party.

Vusi is now a politician

From actor to premier, Vusi Thanda is looking to make a major shift in his career. A poster of the actor posing for the AMC has emerged. In it, he promises good leadership and trustworthiness. In addition to that, he promises to defend democracy, have favourable reforms and have the people's welfare at heart.

He also pleaded with the Eastern Cape citizens to vote for him to become premier.

Mzansi left scratching their heads

This move sparked controversy as South Africans were reminded of the time he begged for donations online.

Many scratched their heads as they wondered if he started this political party, as there is now known information about it.

@LungiYou asked:

"What party is this now? We have many political parties in this country... new political parties for what though."

@mrcool_SIYA mentioned:

"For sure hunger is the motivation behind the move, life is hard."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"No man, a new political party everyday, voters will be so confused."

@Lloydbhudda shared:

"Vusi Thanda is from my hometown eBhofolo. He hardly passes the test for being trustworthy."

@LungiYou said:

"This is a disgrace to the Eastern Cape, Vusi Thanda is also struggling though."

@VusiSambo joked:

"The AMC wants to dislodge the ANC from the main dinner table in the Eastern Cape. And the former’s answer to Cde Chairman Premier Oscar Mabuyane is some washed-up actor pensioner from yesteryear."

