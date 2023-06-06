The former Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa will be sworn in as a member of parliament for the Economic Freedom Fighters

He and former African Transformation Movement (ATM) member Mzwanele Manyi join a list of politicians who will be the new MPs

Mzansi has shared their thoughts on the matter with many of them on the fence about the two joining the political party

Former Trompies Kwaito star Eugene Mthethwa to be sworn in as an Economic Freedom Fighters MP. Image: @simplyeugene01

Source: Instagram

Former Kwaito star Eugene Mthethwa has been announced as one of Parliament's new Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members.

A list revealed by EWN shows that he and former African Transformation Movement (ATM) member Mzwanele Manyi will be the new MPs, effective 1 June.

Eugene Mthethwa to be sworn in as EFF MP

The news publication shared a list which is inclusive of Eugene, Manyi and other members.

Eugene has been an active EFF supporter and member. He posts numerous images and videos of himself in EFF regalia.

Mzwanele Manyi joins the EFF on a mission to free South Africans from corruption, among other things

On Twitter announced his decision to join the political party.

"Today I join the Revolution Movement, @EFFSouthAfrica as a card carrying member, to make a contribution in freeing South Africa from neo-colonialism; rampant corruption; and to rescue the country from the imminent failed state situation. Aykhale!!"

According to EWN, Manyi joined EFF to provide a much-needed shock treatment.

Netizens share their thoughts on this move by the two politicians

@lora2boutlwanye said:

"Eugene has good reasoning capacity and seems ethical. Hopefully, he gets along with his party members and makes a valuable contribution."

@vngalwana said:

"I’m happy for @MzwaneleManyi. And the fact that I said, on 20 May 2023, “[Politicians] are all like the weather in my experience. They tend to blow hot, cold, wet & dry depending on what’s in it for themselves”, does not change my happiness for him."

@fulungwana said:

"Wasn’t Eugene a Strong ANC member with a portfolio in Government or provincially?"

@Mzwa_Mageba commented:

"Was it Eugene Mthethwa who was in Parliament for the @MYANC? EFF is a growing organization that represents people from all aspects of life! Manyi has been tried and tested as a business person and a communicator!"

