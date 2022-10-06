Vusi Thanda has received more than he asked for as donations continue to pour in since he pleaded with Mzansi to help him with rent money

The Emzini Wezinsizwa actor claimed he owed his landlord R45 000 and sportswear company Kokovha recently held a fundraising event to build Vusi a house

The local brand's gesture offended the seasoned actor as he complained that he was not informed about the event but instead the media was invited without his knowledge

Donations are continuing to pour in for troubled Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Vusi Thanda. The seasoned actor recently opened up about his financial problems and Mzansi people opened their hearts and wallets.

The old timer claimed he owed his landlord R45 000. In a viral clip, the former The Queen actor pleaded with Mzansi to deposit money into his bank account.

Mzansi sportswear brand Kokovha also did their bit to raise money for Vusi but allegedly failed to invite him. ZAlebs reports that the company's founder Sammy Mhaule shared that they organised an event to raise money for Vusi's house since he revealed that he's still renting.

The legendary actor told Daily Sun that he was not part of the fundraising event. He revealed that he was "never" informed about such an initiative. He went on to tell the publication that he's "offended" because Kokovha informed the media without speaking to him first.

He added that he would have appreciated their gesture if they contacted him about it.

Vusi Thanda responds to negativity after asking Mzansi for rent money

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Vusi Thanda has opened up about some of the negative comments he received after asking Mzansi for donations.

The veteran actor shared that some people made nasty remarks after watching his video. The former The Queen star was asking for rent money in the clip which trended on the timeline.

According to ZAlebs, Vusi told Daily Sun in an interview that some young people were very mean after he asked for help. Vusi said he owed his landlord R45 000 in rent money and received over R100 000 after sharing his story on social media.

