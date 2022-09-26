Vusi Thanda has responded to some of the negative comments he received after asking Mzansi to donate towards his rent fee of R45 000

The former Emzini Wezinsizwa actor shared that some of the people who shaded him for making the video were young people and some of his old friends

Some people asked where the money the former The Queen actor made in his Assupol advert went to, adding that he also bagged an acting gig on a Moja Love show this year

Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Vusi Thanda has opened up about some of the negative comments he received after asking Mzansi for donations.

Vusi Thanda has responded to negativity after asking Mzansi for donations. Image: @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

The veteran actor shared that some people made nasty remarks after watching his video. The former The Queen star was asking for rent money in the clip which trended on the timeline.

According to ZAlebs, Vusi told Daily Sun in an interview that some young people were very mean after he asked for help. Vusi said he owed his landlord R45 000 in rent money and received over R100 000 after sharing his story on social media.

Some people asked where is the money he made for appearing in an Assupol advert and when he appeared in a comedy show on Moja Love. He slammed people who called him out for asking for help from the public. He claimed some of those people were his friends, adding that they deserted him when he was down.

Briefly News saw some of the negative comments that people made on Twitter after watching Vusi's touching clip.

@Sanele123452 said:

"He is not sick kanti? he's asking for money to carry on living his top life in dope burbs."

@TshidisoNtoahae commented:

"Him and his associates once scammed me with some Bitcoin investment. Andizi."

@05_Miss_P wrote:

"He is not a kind person. At his peak he was a horrible person."

@Motso_Belk29 said:

"But when we struggle we don't get donations so we must always donate cos they are famous?"

@BonoloAnne asked?

"So the money he made while on 'The Queen', is it finished already? Also, he was on that comedy thing sometime this year on Moja Love. Gante what's going on?"

@SammoSamke18 added:

"What about the advert he made for Assupol?"

Pearl Thusi begs Mzansi to donate to Vusi Thanda

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is in a state of an emotional breakdown after seeing the viral video of former Emzini Wezinsizwa star Vusi Thanda begging for money from the Mzansi people.

On Instagram, the Queen Sono actress said it was heartbreaking to see the people who inspired her to pursue a career in entertainment on their knees begging for money to put food on their tables.

Pearl did not mince words when she lambasted the South African Broadcasting Corporation for allegedly exploiting Emzini Wezinsizwa's fame through repeats while failing to pay the actors who appeared on the legendary show.

