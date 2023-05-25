Thuli Phongolo is tapping into her musical side with a return to the studio, promising fans new music

The actress-turned-DJ shared preview snippets of her studio sessions with Given Zulu and now fans are begging her to release the music already

In other aspects of her life, Phongolo has wiped her Instagram clean following the alleged gender-based violence scandal with boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa

Thuli Phongolo has resumed her music career and shared snippets of her studio sessions. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo is in the studio working on new music. The actress-turned-DJ shared snippets of her studio session with music producer Given Zulu.

ZAlebs reported that Thuli's new music comes days after keeping a low profile on social media, following her gender-based violence scandal with musician DJ Maphorisa.

Thuli Phongolo is taking her music career very seriously, working on new tracks

Thuli Phongolo posted videos on her Instagram stories giving fans a taste of the new music she is working on with Given Zulu.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer before the new single is released as Thuli explained that it is still in its early stages.

"Guys, it's barely a full verse or even a full line...but y'all are replying to my last snap like 'release, release, release! Release what, hayi kodwa guys."

Given Zulu gave his followers a sneak peek of his studio session with Thuli.

Thuli wipes social media clean following her gender-based violence scandal with DJ Maphorisa

Avid Thuli fans will know the DJ had one of the best Instagram feeds. After the scandal which made national headlines, she wiped her entire Instagram profile clean.

One of her last posts was a joint statement she shared addressing the assault case she opened against her boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa.

In the now-deleted joint statement, Thuli and Maphorisa said they resolved the incident privately and plan to resume their work duties.

"...the parties have elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe.”

Mzansi roasts Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa after threatening legal action against netizens

In a previous report by Briefly News, netizens roasted the couple after they threatened legal action against anybody who spewed "defamatory" claims regarding the incident.

Initially, many applauded Thuli Phongolo for her immediate action against DJ Maphorisa by opening a case at the Sandton police station. After withdrawing the assault charges and threatening legal action, people online had a field day in the comments.

Source: Briefly News