Mzansi Twitter detectives worked overtime and pulled up Terry Pheto's old tweets about winning the Lotto after her home went under the hammer

The Tsotsi star reportedly bought land in Bryanston and built a lavish home using the money she allegedly looted from the National Lottery Commission grant funding

Social media users slammed Terry for tweeting about her dreams of winning the jackpot while she continued to benefit illegally from the troubled NLC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Terry Pheto is trending again for all the wrong reasons. Twitter detectives pulled up her old Lotto tweets after her lux home was auctioned on Thursday, March 2.

Mzansi pulled up 'Tsotsi' star Terry Pheto's old Lotto tweets. Image: @terrypheto

Source: Instagram

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that the Tsotsi actress' Bryanston home went under the hammer after she was linked to the siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant fund. Terry Pheto allegedly bought the land in Bryanston and built her home using money looted from the NLC grant funding.

Mzansi Twitter unearths Terry Pheto's old Lotto tweets

Peeps took to Twitter and poked fun at Terry's old tweets. In one of the tweets in 2016, the star asked Pastor Mbhoro to bless her with Lotto winning number.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a tweet she made in 2021, Terry shared that she would disappear from the microblogging app after hitting the Powerball jackpot, reports IOL.

Mzansi reacts to Terry Pheto's old Lotto tweets

Tweeps took to Terry's comment section and shared hilarious reactions. Some slammed her for continuing to tweet about winning the jackpot when she knew she was illegally benefitting from the troubled NLC.

@ChardonnayGhel said:

"Y'all went and dug up this tweet? Nah."

@Rex_The_Gemini wrote:

"How's the Lotto money coming along?"

@clementmahumane commented:

"Wow. What a coincidence."

@iamntshavhi wrote:

"A thief outing herself."

@gopolang6 said:

"This tweet did not age well."

@DnuttzT added:

"You knew what you were doing and carried on doing it."

SIU confirms auctioning of Terry Pheto's lux 'Lotto' home

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed that Terry Pheto's lux home in Bryanston would be auctioned on Thursday, March 2.

The Tsotsi star reportedly built the house with the funds linked to the siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant. The SIU found that the actress bought the land and constructed her home with money from non-profit organisations that received NCL funding.

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to reports of the house being auctioned by the SIU. Many questioned why Terry had not been arrested yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News