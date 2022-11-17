American rapper Kanye West has been announced to have something huge to reveal to the public soon

RapTV, a Twitter account dedicated to rap music, brought the shocking news to the timeline and peeps were left concerned

Peeps have expressed that they are nervous about what Ye is about to reveal but are definitely curious

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to RapTV on Twitter, Kanye West has something huge to announce to the general public.

Kanye West is set to drop a bombshell soon. Image: MEGA/GC

Source: Getty Images

Ye has been vocal lately and has let nothing stop him from sharing his controversial opinions.

Peeps have shared online that they are nervous about the revelation. Peeps said Kanye's past record of dropping the most controversial bombshells had prepared them to expect the worst from him

Kanye recently sparked controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter hoodie and made anti-semitic comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See reactions from online peeps below:

@ProfessionaIYB said:

"I speak for everyone when I say we will tune in for the announcement!"

@BROitsShadowV2 shared:

"It better be an album, or we don’t care what he announcing"

@AbbyyLewis36 posted:

"Well, duh being ‘blacklisted’ was his aim to do something immense "

@scubaryan_ replied:

"I speak for everyone here, we all care about what the goat has to say "

@AstersInTheVoid commented:

"Probably gonna say something anti-semitic"

@papertablepen wrote:

"He is obviously going to announce that he is running for president in 2024"

@4mpl1fy_ reacted:

"We don’t care if it’s not music."

@groovylmfao also said:

"I hope it’s a public apology"

@ericbarbwire added:

"After Trump yesterday, I think it will probably be a new presidential run. Hopefully, it's a new album, though!"

Kanye West rocked a White Lives Matter t-shirt

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kanye West was again making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A picture of the US rapper rocking a White Lives Matter hoodie surfaced on social media.

The billionaire's behaviour rubbed the Black Lives Matter movement supporters. RapTV took to Twitter on Monday night, 3 October and posted the pic on their timeline.

Some of the superstar's fans tried to defend him by claiming the pic was photo-shopped, but another Twitter user posted a different pic of Kanye West rocking the same White Lives Matter hoodie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News