A Twitter employee told Elon Musk he was wrong about a statement, and the billionaire asked the man to correct him

The Tesla CEO has recently become the owner of the company, which has experienced massive upheaval in recent weeks

The popular businessman doubled down on his questioning and asked the dude if he had done anything to fix the issue

A Twitter employee got under Elon Musk's skin when he told the billionaire he was wrong about a statement about the slow social media platform in many countries.

A Twitter employee got Elon Musk's attention by telling him he was wrong, and the tech CEO asked the man to correct him. Images: @EricFrohnhoefer/ Twitter, Dimitrios Kambouris/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

@EricFrohnhoefer called out Musk on the Blue Bird app and received a response from the man, which more people were entertained by. Musk also added to his clapback by asking:

"Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?"

Trolls running wild

The recent weeks of Elon becoming CEO have seen massive upheaval in terms of the integrity of accounts on Twitter when the billionaire announced that a subscription service named Twitter blue would be announced but revoked the verification dude to parody accounts.

Supporters of the CEO quickly came to his side while peeps critical of his managerial ways called him out. See the comments below:

@CAbluehen said:

"I’m seriously beginning to worry about the safety of my model 3. working for Elon Musk must be a stressful experience. This is just petty behaviour beneath his position(s)."

@MEAInd mentioned:

"Elon Musk just exposed that Twitter was paying $400 per employee for daily food services. Geez I wonder why they were losing money "

@alexvthecreator posted:

"Elon manages on stats. Not on feelings."

@JoshuaDGering shared:

@TomWambscans commented:

"If @elonmusk is digging so deep into the financials that he’s looking at cafeteria spend then they’re in serious financial trouble. He’s only been at it for two weeks and he’s slashing cafeteria food. If they’re not getting ad revenue they’re bleeding badly."

@LetThatSinkIn said:

"I mean - I know Sunday’s are rough with realizing the weekend is about to be over. But there are less self destructive ways to not have to go in to work on Monday. "

@Johnson_DavidW asked:

"Surely there is an internal slack chan where you guys can exchange intra-company data/ideas in, you know, private?"

@SiervoAltisimo shared:

