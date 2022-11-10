Doja Cat was struggling to adjust to the new rules on Twitter after she changed her header and Twitter name to Christmas

The star realised that her changes were irreversible, and she started panicking and saying that she didn't want to be Christmas forever

She swore at Elon Musk and begged him to help her, and he responded to her dramatic online request

Doja Cat pleads Elon Musk to change her 'Christmas' Twitter name. Image: @dojacat/Instagram and Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty

Source: UGC

The new Twitter under Elon Musk's leadership is ticking Doja Cat off, and she went berserk on the CEO after she realised she couldn't change her Twitter name.

On Thursday, the US singer realised she was stuck with her Twitter name 'Christmas' and couldn't change it back to her popular stage name. She asked her 5,5 million followers why she couldn't change her name anymore on the blue bird social media platform.

Then Doja directed her question at Elon Musk and swore at him. She quickly changed her tune and started begging Musk to help her out.

"I don’t wanna be Christmas forever Elon Musk, please help I’ve made a mistake."

Elon was kind enough to respond to the pop star and said he was working on solving her problem.

Soon after, Doja started trending on Twitter for her meltdown about her Christmas Twitter name. Read a few comments from the trend below:

@Dojazsimp posted:

"You did this to yourself, love."

@arianaunext said:

"It’s Christmas everyday, bestie!"

@RealNrxb mentioned:

"You can’t try mocking people when you are paying money to have a tick next to your name."

@iamazazus wrote:

"I hope he helps, girl. Otherwise, you will be stuck in Christmas mode all year round. But I don't think I'd complain because you always have something catchy ready."

@jayLOVElyyy tweeted:

"In light of you being Christmas, could we get a little Doja Catmas jingle? Nothing official, just a little something off the top."

@mrselflove shared:

"Christmas forever sounds good though."

Source: Briefly News