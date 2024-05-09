Famous South African DJ Oscar Mbo showed his love for Real Madrid after they beat Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, 8 May 2024

The Spanish giants had fans on the edge of their seats after they needed two late goals to beat the German team and book a place in the Saturday, 1 June, final.

Local football fans took to social media to back up the music producer, while others teased the 33-year-old by cheering Borussia Dortmund, who Real will face in the final

Local music producer Oscar Mbo celebrated Real Madrid's victory on Wednesday, 8 May 2024. Image: Oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

The host of the entertainment podcast, 'The Ashmed Hour', Oscar Mbo, celebrated Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

The victory saw Los Blancos qualify for the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, 1 June, while it left Mbo, who joins footballer Andile Jali as a fan, on his knees in celebration.

Oscar Mbo celebrates Real Madrid’s victory

Mbo took to his Instagram page to celebrate Madrid's victory:

The 33-year-old DJ celebrated via social media after Madrid followed up beating defending champions Manchester City in the previous round with a victory over Bayern.

He said via his Instagram page:

“Ha! Best club in the World… VAMOS LOS BLANCOS!”

Mzansi football fans backed Mbo

Mzansi football fans took to social media to support fellow Madrid supporter Mbo, while others teased the music producer by backing Los Blanco’s opponents in the final, Borussia Dortmund.

Fellow music producer Godfrey Nkula loved the celebration:

“Perfectly captured celebration! Vamos!!!”

Lebza Malaptop says Mbo will have opposition:

“Now Barca fans got no choice but to hop on the Dortmund bus.”

Mpilo Ndzaba is backing Dortmund:

“My GOAT Reus is taking it home!”

Zulu Travis has Mbo’s back:

“One by one! HALA MADRID!”

Ntando Nkosii is a Madrid fan:

“Los Blancos.”

DJ Karri helps Mamelodi Sundowns thank their fans

As reported by Briefly News, DJ Karri helped Mamelodi Sundowns thank the fans following their 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024.

The popular music producer, known for his philanthropy, accepted an invite from the newly-crowned PSL champions to show their appreciation to the fans.

