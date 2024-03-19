Award-winning YouTuber and influencer Lasizwe Dambuza is selling his 2021 Range Rover Velar D240 R-Dynamic for R1.2m

Social media reactions varied, with some joking about student funds and others questioning the need for the hype around his car sale

Despite the attention, many pointed out that selling cars is a normal occurrence, highlighting the practicality of such a decision

South African media personality and influencer Lasizwe Dambuza is reportedly selling his Range Rover Velar. The star set timelines on fire when he showed off the lux whip on his pages.

Lasizwe is reportedly selling his Range Rover Velar. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe selling his car for R1.2 million

Lasizwe has decided to part ways with one of his babies. The star, who is always trending and hogging headlines for flaunting his high-end vehicles, is reportedly seeking to get R1.2 million from the sale.

MDN News shared the news on social media and added a screenshot from one of the country's biggest car dealerships, AutoTrader, showing the listing. Per the post, the car is a 2021 Range Rover Velar D240 R-Dynamic.

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi reacts to news of Lasizwe's car

Social media users did not hold back in their comments about the car being on sale. Some joked about the student funds that the YoyTuber allegedly swindles, others noted that there was nothing extraordinary about Lasizwe selling his car.

@Sandiso__N said:

"R2 MILLION that was raised for Students uphiiii!"

@mageba_mage commented:

"Where is that 2 million , he bought that car for R1.2m balance is 800k."

@danielshamu noted:

"People sell cars all the time, what’s the fuss here?"

@SishayiC added:

"This one has to be paid straight to the students' accounts."

@CRangataJ commented:

"That's his business but eish, it won't feel nice driving another car after this one, unless it's better."

@TEARSJR said:

"These influencers have got a liver that can kill a toddler how can you take a 21k instalment car not even sure your next gig how much gonna pay you, the lifestyle of that car needs 30k p/m excluding petrol."

Ayanda Thabethe flaunts R5 million Maybach push gift

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe is living the dream. The media personality who recently welcomed her second son shared the luxurious gift that her man Peter Matsimbe bought for her.

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe is receiving the queen treatment she deserves from her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe. The star, who tries to keep her family and relationship a top-secret, recently flaunted her push gift.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News