This happened after netizens on social media called out the star for selling it

Lasizwe posted a series of pictures and videos of his moments with his luxurious black Range Rover on social media

Lasizwe opened up about selling his luxurious black Range Rover.

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has made headlines once again as he opened up about his 2021 Range Rover Velar on social media.

Lasizwe addresses rumours of him selling his car

Social media has been buzzing recently as Lasizwe trended after it was alleged that he sold his Range Rover Velar car at Auto Trader for over R1 million.

Recently, the star addressed the rumours, and indeed, he did sell his luxurious car after making tons of memories with it. The influencer shared a series of pictures and videos of him in his Range Rover on his Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message.

He wrote:

"Goodbye Black Rover, Sthandwa Sam’! You have been such an absolute pleasure to drive in, cry in, celebrate in and feel safe in! Thank you for the beautiful memories and thank you for reminding me that I can and I am able…

"Also this post is to normalise that it’s okay to sell your car, there’s nothing wrong in selling your car. Life always has a plan."

See the post below:

SA shows love to Lasizwe

Shortly after, the star opened up about selling his car, and many netizens showered him with heartfelt messages:

mihlalii_n wrote:

"As we wait for what’s to come."

andilencube said:

"Can’t wait to see the pics of the Porsche and Lamborghini that will come! Cos they will."

ladydu_sa shared:

"One thing I love here is that no one really knows what God does in one’s life, you are like a bow and arrow you have to be pulled back to be able to shoot what your target. no one knows the reason you are selling but knowing you it is growth! I command you for sharing your journey with us. Love you to the moon and back."

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner responded:

"What’s coming is Bigger & Better."

djsbulive replied:

"Proud of you for living your truth. Keep moving. On to the next. Bigger and better is waiting 4 you phambili."

tumilinx commented:

"May God continue to bless you abundantly."

