Singer Paige has joined The Girls with Wheels gang after she shared the exciting news of bagging a new vehicle

The Phakade hitmaker shared pictures and videos of herself fetching her car from the dealership

The singer-songwriter bought herself a new luxurious Haval SUV and thanked God for it

South African singer Paige bought herself a new car. Image: @paige_shotgun

Musical artist Paige has announced that she purchased a new vehicle. The Phakade hitmaker is now the owner of a luxury car.

Paige shows off her new luxury Haval car

Joining the girls with luxury cars, Paige shared pictures and videos of her fetching the SUV stunner in an Instagram post. She also added a video to the post, which highlighted her gratitude.

She wrote:

"Even though they took everything from me & didn’t pay me a cent I still did it through prayer & hard work. Congratulations to myself☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️anything is possible with God,thank you to everyone supporting my work,Iam coming for everything. @bonjo_94 and ICARGEZINA thank you for your services."

The news and gossip page MDNews also reshared the picture and the videos on their timeline and wrote:

"Paige celebrate buying a new car."

SA congratulates Paige

Fans and followers of the star congratulated her on buying herself a luxurious SUV. See some of the comments below:

zamo_dlamini wrote:

"Congratulations baby boo."

kul_chops said:

"What's wrong with record labels and stealing from people....but anyways congrats."

ntswaki_oliphant responded:

"God said in his word 'I will repay you for the years the locusts have eaten.' Congratulations, sis. You deserve it!"

mr_j_iipinge replied:

"Congratulations love."

j.mwahafa praised:

"See the love of God."

judith.lola_ congratulated:

"Congratulations my love I'm so proud of you."

Lasizwe shows off new pink Volvo

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV and media personality Lasizwe Dambuza previously delighted fans by showcasing his new pink Volvo C40 Recharge on his Instagram page.

The star's new vehicle is valued at at least R1.3 million. Social media users dropped mixed reactions, especially about the colour of the car.

Source: Briefly News