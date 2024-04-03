Mzansi media personality MacG enjoyed a trip to Nigeria, sharing his experiences on Instagram with photos and videos

Fans reacted with humour and joy, commenting on his swimming technique and expressing their delight in his adventures

MacG's carefree attitude and simplicity endeared him to followers, making his Nigerian journey a memorable one

Popular Mzansi media personality MacG is living his best life in Nigeria. The Podcast & Chill host recently gave his followers a glimpse of his trip to the West African country.

‘Podcast & Chill’ host MacG was living it up in Nigeria. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG shares content from his trip to Nigeria

Controversial podcaster Magyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG was recently in Nigeria. The star who has visited several countries including the United States of America said he had fun in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page, MacG shared pictures and videos from his trip and told his fans that he had lots of fun. If the post he shares is anything to go by, Nigeria was definitely a blast for him. He wrote:

"Nigeria's been mad fun "

Fans react to MacG's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to MacG's post. Some made fun of his swimming technique, while others were glad that their fav had fun during his trip.

@thechefdoingthings said:

"Lol, you can’t tell @macgunleashed went to a private school by the way he swims ."

@bra_bhi3 added:

"Frame 2 lol the one at the back bring her for sol lol"

@bash_hyper noted:

"Frame 2 reminds me of back in the days when we used to play on the street, until the street lights were on "

@youthoutlooks commented:

"MacG!! I don't want you guys to leave Nigeria. You guys are whole vibes."

@evns_mams said:

"Mac is just free and he just wants to live a Life of simplicity."

