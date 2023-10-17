MacG and Cassper Nyovest have reportedly ended their feud with MacG apologizing to Cassper for previously making negative comments about his son

In a short clip from MacG's podcast, he admitted his wrongdoing and expressed understanding of Cassper's anger, as he is also a father

The South African public has praised MacG for apologizing and mending their relationship, highlighting the resolution of their beef

Cassper Nyovest and podcaster MacG reportedly spoke about their controversial beef while attending DJ Black Coffee's concert in New York City.

MacG and Cassper Nyovest squash their beef

Podcast & Chill host MacG recently narrated what happened when he met rapper Cassper Nyovest at DJ Black Coffee's historic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The stars have gone back and forth against each other on social media before. Cassper even vowed that he would never be on MacG's show, because of what the podcaster said about him.

Speaking in a short snippet from the show shared by @ThisIsColbert on X, formerly known as Twitter, MacG said Cassper said he was really hurt that he said some nasty things about his son while he was in the hospital.

The Podcast & Chill host admitted that he was wrong to have said bad things about Cassper's son, and he understood the rapper's anger because he is also a dad to two kids. MacG then said he apologised to the Amademoni rapper and they are now cool.

Mzansi applauds MacG for apologising to Cassper Nyovest

MacG has been hailed for owning up to his mistakes and issuing a heartfelt apology to the rapper.

@Sbudamoore said:

"He apologised and they squashed it out and he fried him again says Hip Hop thing is not working "

@KinziweM wrote:

"Didn't expect that sharp curve..." Obviously the hip hop thing is not working anymore""

