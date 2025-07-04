A woman shared her process of turning seawater into homemade salt, showcasing a clever and natural way to produce one of life’s essentials

The step-by-step guide to making salt from seawater captivated viewers and gained over 1.1 million views within just one day

The viral DIY salt-making video sparked admiration for the lady’s ingenuity and inspired discussions on traditional food production methods as a potential solution to South Africa’s rising food costs

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One thing about nature is that it has everything for one to survive, and this woman proved just that after she showcased how she made salt from scratch using nothing but seawater and a clever process.

A woman demonstrated the process of making homemade salt from seawater. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Source: TikTok

She took to her social media account under the handle @nzilamiyoba, the woman gave viewers a step-by-step process in a TikTok video on 3 July 2025, which has since gained over 1.1 million views within a day of its publication.

Woman makes salt from scratch

In a now-viral clip, @nzilamiyoba documented how she went to the beach, where she collected seawater to produce her very own homemade salt. She then allowed the seawater to settle, draining out the clearer portion and discarding the residue.

Once she had the clean seawater, she poured it into a pot and set it to boil. As the water evaporated, white salt crystals were left behind, a satisfying result of patience, nature, and ingenuity. The woman later showed the final product: a container filled with fresh, coarse salt that she proudly made herself.

While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"Today I made salt. A small thing, yet one of the most powerful essentials of life."

Mzansi social media users flocked to the comments section to praise her creativity and dedication, with many saying they didn’t even know it was possible to make salt this way, while others questioned the amount of salt that was produced from the seawater.

Her impressive DIY project sparked conversations about traditional methods of food production and inspired others to try more natural alternatives in their everyday cooking.

As food prices continue to rise in SA, her simple but effective technique served as a reminder that sometimes, the best ingredients come straight from nature and with a bit of effort, even the ocean can season your supper.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the homemade salt

Mzansi social media users are buzzing about the viral homemade salt video, with many praising the creative process, while others question how much salt can actually be produced from seawater.

Omorodioon Igbinedion said:

"Madam, this quantity of salt can never come from that amount of water; it's impossible."

MaDue's Home added:

"How can we not appreciate our God? Literally he's blessed us with everything."

Jesus girl _thali wrote:

"It’s giving Nara Smith."

TshitsoMafole expressed:

"That's a lot of salt. Did all that come from the amount of water you held in a bottle?"

Faithy commented:

"For those that are saying it’s good..U can’t eat this oo. The one you eat is processed because of too much sodium and harmful impurities in an unprocessed salt."

A woman showcased how she made homemade salt from seawater. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Source: TikTok

3 other controversial pap recipes

Briefly News recently reported on a Joburg woman who made purple pap using red wine, but her question about which colour to try next had South Africans completely losing their minds.

recently reported on a Joburg woman who made purple pap using red wine, but her question about which colour to try next had South Africans completely losing their minds. A woman’s unusual take on vegetable pap left Mzansi divided after she added unexpected ingredients, but what she claimed about making it healthier sparked heated debates about tradition.

Another content creator showed how to make pap pizza using traditional pap as the base, but her bold claim about not being able to taste the difference had people begging her to stop.

Source: Briefly News