A Randburg woman shared her recipe for purple pap made with red wine and maize meal, asking followers which colour she should experiment with next

The food content creator explained that she started trying new recipes after getting bored with traditional meals and struggling with her appetite

South Africans were not impressed with the colourful twist on their beloved staple food, with many questioning why anyone would want to eat purple pap

A Joburg woman shared a recipe that was not widely appreciated.

A woman from Randburg has left South Africans shocked after sharing her recipe for purple pap made with red wine and maize meal.

Food content creator @HappyNess posted the video at the end of May on her Facebook page, where she regularly shares cooking content with her followers.

In the video, the woman explains that she grew up eating traditional meals like everyone else, but got very bored at some point and decided to start experimenting with new recipes. She mentions that as someone who has always struggled with eating, these new cooking methods have helped improve her appetite.

The recipe involves boiling water with red wine, then adding White Star maize meal and a bit of oil to create a vibrant purple-coloured pap instead of the usual white version.

She shared the video with the caption:

"How to make purple pap 🍚🍚🍚 Which colour should I try next?"

A woman shared a video showing how she prepared purple pap.

Food variety boosts appetite

Research has shown that food variety can significantly increase food intake, with studies proving that having multiple foods or different sensory characteristics within meals encourages people to eat more. For people who struggle with maintaining a healthy appetite, experimenting with colours, textures, and flavours can make meals more appealing and interesting.

In South Africa, pap is one of the most important staple foods, made from maize meal and typically served alongside curries, vegetables, or meat dishes. This nutrient-dense meal forms the backbone of many South African households' daily diet, making it a particularly sensitive subject when it comes to experimentation.

The idea of changing this beloved recipe doesn't sit well with everyone. The trend of creating colourful or unusual versions of traditional foods has been growing on social media, but it often faces resistance from people who believe certain dishes should remain unchanged.

However, for people like @HappyNess who struggle with eating, finding creative ways to make familiar foods more exciting can be genuinely helpful. Food variety has been proven to stimulate appetite and make meals more enjoyable, especially for those who find eating challenging.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi was not having it

The purple pap video sparked strong reactions from South Africans who were not impressed with the creative twist on their favourite staple food.

@Tshepo Kabelo worried:

"Imagine coming back from work tired 'n finding this as your supper 😔 Yhoo!"

@Sipho Mvula warned:

"See why I said you will cook poison one day 🙅‍♀️"

@Tshepo Kabelo joked:

"That time you married her with 😭 30 cows... Yhoo!"

@Mickey Jamal Kanguya questioned:

"Wait, is that wine and cooking oil. One day, chemistry will come for you."

@Cebolenkosi Mazeka asked:

"Why the hell would I want to cook purple pap?🫣"

@Phindile Ntinga wondered:

"Why would I even wanna eat purple pap🙀🤣🤣"

@Mantoa Mabotho criticised:

"Why do you cook pap with that pot 😮😮😮Pap is best cooked with "hard" pots."

Other food experiments gone wrong

