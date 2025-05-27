A woman in South Africa went viral on social media over her R800 groceries for her family of two

She showcased everything she had purchased, and people were amazed by how many items she got

The TikTok video sparked a massive reaction as Mzansi netizens shared their thoughts

In the face of rising food prices, many South African families are looking for ways to make their money go further.

A young lady shared her R800 grocery haul for a family of two. Image: @life_with_meg_and_t

R800 groceries for a family of 2

A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @life_with_meg_and_t shared how she manages a monthly grocery budget of just R800 for a family of two, which may seem nearly impossible, but with careful planning and smart choices, it can be done.

In the video, she went on to showcase what she bought, such as bread, noodles, snacks, meat, potatoes, pasta and many other foods that are both affordable and filling. A 10kg bag of maize meal, for example, can go a long way when spread across a month. Adding tinned goods such as pilchards, baked beans, and tomatoes, which offer variety and nutrition at a low cost, was all part of the woman's R800 groceries.

People on social media were impressed by the number of items the woman was able to get for just R800, and the TikTok video went viral, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

In challenging economic times, budgeting smartly is a form of resilience. With discipline and resourcefulness, a small budget can still put hearty, nourishing meals on the table.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's grocery haul

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the young's budget-friendly grocery haul, saying:

Measha Valentine Oliver said:

"People need reading skills, shame I love these types of videos, please never stop making them."

Jancs shared:

"Two days of home-cooked meals and a week of snacks. Maybe."

SweetGirl wrote:

"A family of two is the best to shop for, we are also two and staying that way."

Regretting This Already replied:

"OMG, people having opinions about things they didn't pay for and won't eat, is wild."

Don't worry, commented:

"The people crying about what was bought are just jealous."

Nadzrussie replied:

"I wish I needed 1 onion for a week. You are lucky, great haul."

User shared:

"No, because people only do grocery shopping when it's payday, so now they think everyone else is broke with them."

