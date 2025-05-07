A lady plugged students with a budget-friendly grocery haul from Pick n Pay, which left SA amazed

In the TikTok video, she showcased all the items she got for just R200, and it sparked a buzz online

Briefly News takes a look at how students can save money on food and more while living in res

One young lady has left Mzansi impressed after taking to social media to showcase an affordable grocery haul from Pick n Pay, proving that students can still eat well on a tight budget.

A South African woman flaunted her R200 grocery haul from Pick n Pay in a TikTok video. Image:@z_matokazi

Woman plugs SA with R200 Pick n Pay grocery haul

The stunner that goes by the TikTok handle @z_matokazi gave viewers a glimpse of all the things that she got for just R200 at a local store in South Africa.

@z_matokazi's haul included essentials such as six packets of different types of polony, smoked sausage, smoked viennas and cheese. The young woman's video demonstrates how smart shopping choices that cater to student needs can be made without breaking the bank.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking interest among students and social media users facing the pinch of rising food prices. Many applauded her for being resourceful and using her platform to “plug” others with helpful tips during tough financial times.

As the cost of living continues to rise, young people across South Africa are looking for creative ways to stretch their rands. This woman’s video not only offered a glimpse into budget-conscious grocery shopping but also sparked a wider conversation around financial literacy for students.

With food insecurity a growing concern on university campuses, @z_matokaz's content serves as both a guide and motivation for others looking to make smarter financial choices.

Take a look at the video below:

How students can save money on food in res

According to the SaveTheStudent website, here are a few ways pupils could save money while living at res.

Meal planning:

Arrange your weekly meals to cut down on food waste and prevent impulsive purchases. Before you go shopping, see what ingredients you already have.

Smart grocery shopping:

This can be done by creating a list. Follow your shopping list to prevent making pointless purchases.

Compare costs:

Look for better offers at other retailers and take into account bargain stores.

Buy in bulk (non-perishables):

Items like rice, pasta, and canned goods are often cheaper when bought in larger quantities if you have storage space.

Look for sales and discounts:

Keep an eye out for special offers and use student discounts if available. Many supermarkets offer loyalty cards that give you access to discounts.

Consider frozen options: Frozen fruits and vegetables are often cheaper than fresh and last longer.

Cooking smart:

Cook your own meals: Eating out or buying ready-made meals is usually more expensive. Try simple and affordable recipes.

Don't shop when hungry:

You're more likely to make impulse buys when your stomach is rumbling.

A woman plugged South Africans with her R200 grocery haul from Pick n Pay. Image: @z_matokazi

Students showcasing their cheap grocery hauls

Briefly News previously reported that one young babe in Mzansi sparked widespread interest with her latest video where she flaunted her back to the res grocery haul.

A student has caused a stir on social media after sharing a TikTok video showing what she managed to buy with just R603.

A young South African student gave viewers a glimpse into her budget-friendly grocery haul that left many stunned.

