South Africans were shocked by a viral clip showcasing how school pupils conduct their work in class with no resources

The TikTok video gained massive traction by generating loads of views, likes, and comments

People in Mzansi reacted to the footage, heading to the comments section to express their thoughts

A shocking video of young learners using small stones on the floor to perform mathematical calculations has gone viral, sparking national outrage and raising serious concerns about the state of education.

A TikTok video shows school pupils sitting on the floor and using stones to calculate their maths work. Image: @mabola.talent.manager

Source: TikTok

Learners use stones to calculate on the floor

The clip, which was posted by @mabola.talent.manager on TikTok, shows children sitting on a bare classroom floor, surrounded by small stones which they are using in place of basic learning tools.

Judging from the video, the school lacks basic learning tools, forcing learners and teachers to resort to makeshift alternatives. Netizens across the country have reacted with disbelief and anger, calling on the Department of Basic Education to urgently intervene.

This incident demonstrates that inequality in education still prevails, even in the 21st century. Poor infrastructure in rural schools also still exists today. While some urban areas benefit from modern facilities and digital learning tools, many rural schools continue to struggle with basic needs.

@mabola.talent.manager's footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on the pupils’ learning process

People in South Africa were not impressed by the students’ learning methods, as many took to the comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

SHE said:

"If this is a South African government school, the principal must make sure the kids get full stationery that includes a calculator because even grade 4s get calculators from government schools."

Yahwena1 was in shock, adding:

"No ways."

Mr. Sandile expressed:

"Awww ngeke, as a maths teacher, I would have done better not this way."

Libran suggested:

"They must learn mathematical formulas or methods, especially for those divisions, addition and subtraction."

Sikhwyrs383 wrote:

"But there are ways to do maths without stones and a calculator... a proper maths teacher should know."

Nsuku replied:

"Why don't the teachers and principal donate?"

Nirvanaevergarden commented:

"That’s not their job. Why can’t the parents afford to buy a calculator? Don’t be weird."

User state:

"In some schools, learners don't pay school fees because of poverty. That's general knowledge."

A TikTok video showcased school kids using stones and sitting on the floor to do maths. Image: @mabola.talent.manager

Source: TikTok

