South Africans couldn't hold back their laughter after a student shared that she ate some mouldy bread

The university pupil staying in res said that she will eat something even if it is past its expiry date and gave her sandwich as an example

Netizens across Mzansi hilariously respected the woman's dedication to food and gave her tips on how to eat such items

A student living at res shared how she ate some mouldy bread, leaving Mzansi in tears and respecting her thinking. Images: aludoni1

Most people get taught not to waste food when growing up and this woman took things a bit too far. A student living at res shared how she doesn't throw away food and would eat it past the expiration date while holding a sandwich made with bread that was two weeks past its expiration date.

A very brave stomach

TikTokker aludoni1 shared a clip of her sharing her thought process behind eating the mouldy slices of bread. The clip was posted with a caption that read:

"We don’t waste food here 😭"

She explained that she doesn't like wasting food while eating bread that she removed the mouldy parts from.

Watch the video below:

Life of a res student

Outside of the food-related content she shared, the content creator has a knack for showing off her normal life. One of her pinned posts is about a very intense relationship experience while some other videos on her account show how much of a happy-go-lucky person she is. Other clips are of her taking a crack at some comedic content.

The mouldy bread eating res student loves creating content for TikTok. Image: Israel Sebastian

Interestingly enough, the lady has another clip detailing her res chronicles. The clip is about food once again but shows that she has run out of food. South Africans loved how humorous she was and shared tips on how to avoid the mould.

Read the comments below:

Reituu.06 said:

"Put it in the freezer and microwave when eating trust me it’s gonna stay fresh for soo long."

Thabi mentioned:

"You see how there's no mold on the bread (that is enough evidence for me that the bread is fine)🤭 Very mindful."

Carly Smith. asked:

"And you know what’s funny? You’re not lying 😭"

Vukheta _gajeni commented:

"Next time if it is close to expiring, just freeze it and when you wanna eat just thaw the bread and warm it, it will be fresh as new."

Violetta 🥱🫀 shared:

"I just washed my pork multiple times with hot water because i didn't want to throw it away but now I'm scared to eat it.😭"

tayline booysen said:

"I will eat what I need to eat. No money wasting sana.😩😭"

Sesese Zama mentioned:

"Not me watching this while eating my bread that was supposed to expire on the 5th and it’s the 14 today 😭"

