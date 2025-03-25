An emotional lady shared the terrible conditions she was living in while paying R4,500 in rent

The clip shows her walking through the backyard of the place while she cries, highlighting how messy the area is

South Africans advised her to move out, with many more asking questions as to why she was staying there in the first place

South Africans came to comfort a sad lady who was renting a place that was in an awful condition for R4,500 a month. Images: jalirose90

Source: TikTok

A lady shared a distressing clip showing the bad living conditions she had been staying in while paying R4,500. The clip starts with her crying and walking through the backyard of the area she is living in while highlighting how messy and untidy the place is.

Trouble at home

TikTokker jalirose90 shared some details about the experience in the comments by saying:

"The agent promised to fix the problem but I don't see any progress. The owners will start cleaning the mess only to stop once the rent is paid."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One shot of the clip shows what seem to be vegetables scattered all over the ground which is then followed by a pig and garbage coming into view.

See the clip below:

Getting to the bottom of things

One commenter wanted to get more details and asked her why she signed the contract if the place would turn out like this, to which the TikTokker said:

"Darling trust me it was a very nice clean place when I signed the contract then boom it was something I never imagined."

In another comment, the lady renting out the place stated that she signed a one year contract with the landlord and now she's stuck. She added that she has been living in poor conditions for three to four months now.

The woman says she is stuck with her renting contract for a year. Image: Tim Parker

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were curious about what they saw, and many asked her questions, while some gave suggestions.

Read the comments below:

The child of Molo said:

"I have soo many questions please bear with me. 1, who are you sharing the property with? 2, are you being held against your will? 3, does your contact says you can't leave before year end?"

VeronicaMamaV asked:

"But why would you sign while it was like this?"

comfort mentioned:

"I once rented in a house, the owner was farming chickens 🐔 And the smell and dirt was terrible, I left."

MpumeMaGatsheni😇🤍 said:

"I once lived where there was a moon and it would make the whole yard look nice, and then we would just sit there."

lost6 commented:

"Move out you will loose your deposit but you will be at peace, it's not worth it."

Monday suggested:

"Buy your own property and pay bond with the R4500, if you qualify for more, get a paying roommate to pay the difference."

Abby B posted:

"Easy way is to move out."

More emotional stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok page dedicated to documenting road accidents in Mzansi made South Africans worry about one lady. The woman was involved in a severe car crash that destroyed her car, leaving the vehicle unrecognisable.

previously reported that a TikTok page dedicated to documenting road accidents in Mzansi made South Africans worry about one lady. The woman was involved in a severe car crash that destroyed her car, leaving the vehicle unrecognisable. A female police officer shared a video of herself feeding the homeless while still in uniform, and social media users couldn't stop praising her.

South Africans came together to help out a mother in need after sharing her story in a now-viral Facebook post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News