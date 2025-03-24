A female police officer shared a video of herself feeding the homeless while still in uniform, and social media users couldn't stop praising her

In the TikTok video, the officer was seen giving out buns and cool drinks from a store trolley, showing kindness and generosity in the streets

Social media users showered the policewoman with praise, claiming God would reward her, with some offering to sponsor more food for her good cause

When people think of police officers, they typically think of those enforcing the law. But a South African officer turned heads for a completely different reason.

The officer, TikTok user @user6802779616388 shared her video on the platform, showing her standing in front of a trolley and handing out food and it went viral, gaining 1M views, 69K likes and R4.5K comments from social media users who were deeply touched.

A good heart in uniform

The clip starts with @user6802779616388 standing next to a Shoprite grocery trolley with buns and cool drinks. A man comes to grab a six-pack of buns and a cool drink. Another follows and after that, the officer divides the rest for more people coming using the small colourless plastic bags and starts handing them to other people.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi comments on the officer's kindness

Mzansi flooded the comment section with praise for the officer's generosity. Many viewers admired @user6802779616388 for being an example of kindness, saying her actions would be rewarded by God.

Some offered to sponsor more food for her cause, hoping she could continue feeding those in need and others mentioned how proud they were that police were now trending for the wrong reason, reassuring the lady that the Lord would elevate her to the next rank.

User @phezie22 wanted to help:

"Hi sis, ngisacela ungi inbox please ngizokubhakela uyobapha (Please inbox me, I'll bake and you can give them the food) for free please take my number on my bio🥰🥰."

User @Papa Refentse commented:

"As much as people criticize other people because we're hypocrites we must also compliment them and give credit where it is due, God bless you, sister!"

User @Lephera Holdings shared:

"Officer may God bless you and protect you and your family, I salute you ♥️💯."

User @Sir_Dru1 added:

"Warrant 🥹🥹, you are a darling...may the good God bless you abundantly... He'll elevate you to the next rank (Officer)."

User @jojo commented:

"If you need some sponsor let me know."

User @mackie said:

"One of the real police... Protect and serve.. Salute to you."

