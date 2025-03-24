South Africans came together to help out a mother in need after sharing her story in a now-viral Facebook post

The lady explained that she needed a piece job to afford her daughter’s upcoming Grade 7 farewell

She shared her domestic services and how determined she was to hustle for the money to make her little girl’s event a success

An unemployed single mother got vulnerable on the internet and pleaded South Africans to help her bag a job.

South Africans came together to help a mom in need. Image: @Busiswa Silo

Source: Facebook

The woman shared her expertise online to hopefully secure enough piece jobs to afford her daughter the opportunity to attend her biggest primary school event.

Single mom asks help from Mzansi

A South African woman, Busiswa Silo, turned to social media to ask for help. The lady asked her Facebook friends to help her find piece jobs to afford her daughter’s upcoming Grade 7 event.

Silo offered her services and explained her experience with domestic work in a now-viral Facebook post:

“Hello everyone. May I please get a piece job? My daughter is going to Grade 7 farewell in a few months. I'm a good cook if you want me to come and cook delicious food for Sunday or any other ceremonies. I also bake, and I'm a good cleaner if you need to do a sprint cleaning. I'm your girl for now, I don't have a phone, you can inbox me here on FB. Thank you.”

A Grade 7 farewell is equivalent to a matric ball. The youngsters dress up to enjoy a beautiful event that celebrates their primary school journey.

Parents usually go all out for their children to look glamorous in their new clothes and stylish hairstyles and nail designs. Fabulous cars and photographers are hired to document the event.

South Africans came together to make a plan for the mother in need. Some people offered to pay for the little girl’s nails, some offered to donate dresses while some asked for the mom’s banking details to send her some money.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi comes together to help mother in need

Social media users offered to help a struggling mother raise funds to afford her daughter’s Grade 7 farewell:

A mom in need turned to Mzansi for help. Image: @Busiswa Silo

Source: Facebook

@Lumina Mayo commented:

“Please let me know when the farewell is near so that I can pay for her nails.”

@Anele Snazo Dodo said:

“Inbox me, I have about two new dresses I bought last year that my daughter never wore.”

Itumeleng Letele explained:

“I love how she is not asking for handouts but rather for work to earn. I also love how the Facebook community is willing to help her for free, Ubuntu still exists.”

@Lazola Lanela Matanga suggested:

“I am impressed by the love expressed out here on this post but I want to thank everyone who has a compassionate heart. I wish to suggest that we fulfil the dream of the daughter and the sustainability of the home moving forward. In these contributions, we structure them so she can get resources to start a cooking business, depending on what she wants to sell. She gets a stove, two big pots, and baking utensils (Baking Business). Start-up grocery for Magwinya, Muffins and meat. We buy her cleaning material. I will design her a business poster for free and register her a company for free then our next step would be to offer her jobs in her company.”

