A TikTok page dedicated to documenting road accidents in Mzansi made South Africans worry about one lady

The woman was involved in a severe car crash that destroyed her car, leaving the vehicle unrecognisable

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 700 comments in a now-viral video and hoped that the female driver was okay

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A car crash left many South Africans worried about a woman whose car was badly destroyed.

South Africans were worried about a female driver who was involved in a severe car crash. Image: @Bilanol

Source: Getty Images

The lady was spotted sitting in the driver’s seat, busy on her phone, after the severe accident.

SA witnesses severe car crash on TikTok

A TikTok page that documents road accident shared a recent video where a one South African woman’s Hyundai i10 got severely destroyed after a bad car crash. The tiny car was bumped by a beastly Range Rover in Bedfordview, Gauteng.

The two cars crashed on the N3 highway and created traffic as their cars awkwardly parked on the road. The Range Rover only had its bumper destroyed, while the tiny Hyundai’s back was totally smashed on one side.

South Africans were worried about the female driver who seemed stressed by the incident and rested on the driver’s seat. Mzansi was relieved that nobody died and that no children were involved in the crash.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to severe car crash

Social media users worried about a female driver who was involved in a severe car crash in Gauteng:

A lady was involved in a car accident that destroyed her Hyundai i10. Image: @Farm66

Source: Getty Images

@Leyrah commented:

“I’m glad that she's physically okay.”

@Awethu Matiwane explained:

“I drove passed that accident yesterday. The owners of big and powerful cars think they own that last lane, wanting you to make way for them to pass. They refuse to use other lanes.”

@PPD1989 pointed out the woman’s emotions:

“She is so defeated and hurt.”

@Sagwadi Makhubele commented with the worst-case scenario:

“Imagine if the lady had kids at the back, oh my God.”

@stance247 observed the scene:

“It looked like the lady wanted to cry.”

@Mamarhzzy! prayed for the woman involved in the crash:

“You are all talking about the big cars, but the pain in her face. Oh, mama, may God be with you throughout this hard time.”

@L E S I B A wrote in the comments:

“I repeat, if your car is big, don't intimidate people on the road and follow too close, you will kill people. Always keep a following distance because there are people back home who are waiting for you to come back.”

@qbase1 said:

“As long as no one passed away.”

3 More car-related stories by Briefly News

A young South African lady was underwhelmed after her family gifted her with a car on her 21st birthday.

A young South African Zulu man shared his heartbreak of having to drive his beat-up car to work when his colleagues drive flashy vehicles.

Mzansi was amazed by the price of cars back in the late '90s and wondered why their parents are still without cars to this day.

Source: Briefly News