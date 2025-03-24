Lady Receives First Car From Family for 21st Birthday, SA Shares Mixed Reactions

A South African youngster celebrated a special birthday a couple of years ago and shared a bit of it online

The lady who turned 21 was excited to see the grand gift her family had gotten her for reaching a milestone

Mzansi had mixed reactions towards the young woman’s gift and shared their thoughts under the viral post

Reaching the 21st year is seen as a big milestone by some people especially for a girl child who has no children.

South Africans shared their opposing thoughts about one lady's 21st birthday gift. Image: @Nick Dolding

Source: Getty Images

A big party is often held to celebrate the occasion with close friends and family who share heartfelt speeches.

Lady shares 21st birthday gift from family

A young South African lady shared a glimpse of her 21st birthday party on TikTok. Nelow Richards was blindfolded by her family as they walked her to her present.

Richards was wearing the famous birthday sash and was excited to see her birthday gift. The present was covered with a bed sheet that revealed a tiny secondhand bakkie that the lady was a bit underwhelmed by.

Although the birthday girl expected more, she accepted her family’s present and got in her new car to take it for a spin. Richards barely showed any excitement as her family hyped her up and ululated.

The lady’s captioned her now-viral clip:

“Not what I expected but I’m still grateful.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shares mixed reactions to lady’s 21st birthday gift

Social media users weren’t sure about one lady’s 21st birthday gift and commented:

Mzansi created quite a buzz about one lady's unexpected 21st birthday gift from her family. Image: @Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

@mlungu looked on the bright side:

“Your first day of no longer taking a taxi.”

@Shasha was stunned:

“So no one is going to talk about the fitted sheet?”

@izinja ze_SA 🇿🇦 spotted a hint:

“I saw the shoes and knew that things are not going to be nice here.”

@reabetsoedee commented:

“Appreciate the fact that you got such a gift from your family love, some didn't even get a piece of cake for their 21st. Be wise use it, to help others and watch as success follows.”

@Isloveoluhle advised:

“It’s your sign to start a business with that car so you can do deliveries.”

@Nonhle Simelane 🇸🇿 said:

“I would cry for 40 days and 40 nights.”

@Owethubhiya commented on the now-viral post:

“It's the thought that counts. Happy birthday.”

@▫️sharec wise words with the birthday girl:

“You can buy 19 more cars with that van. My sister, just accept and appreciate it and make a business. Congratulations on your new start.”

@Kabelo Makola said:

“I didn’t expect this.”

