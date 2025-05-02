South African people were floored when they saw a dog all dressed up in the streets of Cape Town

The animal embodied an American rapper with its street style and demeanour while strutting on the road

Social media users could not get over the now-trending video and played it over 177K times

A South African lady was amazed to see a dog in fashion while driving in the streets of Cape Town.

Mzansi was floored by a dog in clothes. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

The animal strutted on the road and kept its cool, staying in character as it was dressed like a hip-hop star.

SA floored by dog dressed like rapper

A lot of things have been happening in Cape Town lately. If it’s not wildfires in the mountains, then it’s venomous snakes and poisonous pufferfish on the False Bay shores.

If it’s not cops being jumped in Signal Hill, then it’s a new township being built on train tracks. This time around, South Africans were wowed by a dog dressed in streetwear.

The animal strutted on the road looking like a strict American rapper. A woman who had been driving by, Naomi Shaby, was amazed by what she saw and whipped out her camera.

She filmed the hilarious scene and posted it on her TikTok page. Shaby made thousands of people laugh.

Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of 242 comments. The lady captioned her now-viral video:

“Another day in Cape Town.”

People of South Africa named the dog in the comments and roasted it for its unusual behaviour. They gave it human abilities and compared it to some of the people they knew.

The dog had on shorts and a soccer jersey. Its all-black outfit was missing a pair of sneakers to finish off the look. Shaby was stunned by what she saw, but was happy that South Africans were as equally amazed by the dog.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by dog dressed like rapper

Social media users could not keep calm and shared their thoughts in a thread of hilarious comments:

@⚡ZEUS⚡#🥷TEAM🔥SMOKE🥷 wondered:

“Snoop Dogg is that you?”

@lali🎀 assumed:

“Well, someone made their girlfriend mad early in the morning.”

@Mmaphale Makola commented:

“Just a man taking a walk.”

@DonnyWalker pointed out:

“It’s only missing four mini Air Jordans.”

@Virgil highlighted:

“He is just coming to see if it's clean in front of his house.”

@thehater262 hilariously said:

“I heard him ask you for a R2.”

@Abdullah Mohamed chuckled:

“That’s my uncle, Martin.”

@xani commented:

“His name is Martin.”

